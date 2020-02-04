The Country Club will have its opening for its club members Feb. 17 with Emory’s six-piece orchestra, of Louisville, furnishing the music for the reception and dance. This will be a get-together party for the members to see the property and discuss the future policies of the club and will not be a really formal opening of the club and grounds. The house will not be furnished for the opening but will be beautifully decorated for the occasion. Mike Kortz, the late owner of the property, is now wrecking the two barns, which were not purchased by the club, and on the grounds be only the clubhouse, a two-story tenant house and a large stable. Both the tenant house and the stable are lighted by electricity and have city water.
• Feb. 3, 1920, with the revival of roller skating, which is more popular here than it has been for years, complaints have come to the police from motorists about children catching on to automobiles at great risk to themselves. Several instances have been reported where boys have deliberately skated in front of automobiles to force drivers to slow up in order so that they may catch on behind. So far no serious accidents have been reported.
• Feb. 4, citizens familiar with the housing conditions of the city of Owensboro do not believe that the 1920 census will give Owensboro a population of more than 18,000 people. If the annexation of the suburbs could be effected in the next two weeks, it is said that Owensboro would have a population close to 25,000. While Owensboro has grown in the last 10 years, the growth has been outside the city limits.
• Feb. 5, because of illness in the Mary Kendall Home during the past month, it has been necessary to employ outside help to assist the matron and house nurse. During the month, 13 children and 10 adults have been cared for. All of the children have had colds. One of the girls was operated on at the city hospital but is back in school.
• Feb. 6, Postmaster Laswell was still confined to his bed with a light attack of grip. He will send in his resignation to the postmaster general as soon as he is able to be at his office again. The only two names that have been considered for the successorship are those of Emmett Greenwell and Clint Griffith. Mr. Greenwell, who is just starting into the job printing business for himself, concluded to recommend Clint Griffith.
• Feb. 7, permission has been given by the state and national committees of the American Legion for mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of men and women who were in the military or naval service of the United States during the war to form a Women’s auxiliary of the American Legion. Blank applications for charters of units of the auxiliary can be obtained state headquarters.
50 years ago
• Feb. 3, 1970, today will be Heart Coffee Day in most restaurants in Owensboro and Daviess County. The Heart Coffee Day was given a big start at the February luncheon meeting of the Owensboro-Daviess County Heart Association when members and guests contributed $20.25 toward the fund. Ronald Lunn, chairman of the Bounce for Beat, which raised more than $1,400 in the “Heart Month” drive last year, informed the group that the fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan College staging the “Bounce for Beats” expects the drive to top last year’s collection.
• Feb. 4, Mrs. Lyda Moody, international representative of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Kansas City, Missouri, will be a guest speaker at a reception on Sunday at Gabe’s Restaurant. Beta Sigma Phi is the largest Greek letter organization in the world with chapters in every state and 14 foreign countries. A cultural, service and social organization, its membership is made up of students, housewives and businesswomen. More than $200,000 has been donated to cancer research.
• Feb. 5, severe winter weather has slowed the sale of the 1970 auto license plate throughout Kentucky. State Revenue Commissioner James E. Luckett reports that most counties have hardly sold a third of the plates normally issued before the deadline. Agreeing with Luckett was Daviess County Clerk Bob Neel, who said only 11,000 of the 31,000 plates he expects to sell by the Feb. 20 deadline have gone over the counter. He said that the slump is probably due to extreme cold weather.
• Feb. 6, J. Robert Miller, Kentucky commissioner of agriculture, will address the 12th annual convention of the Kentucky Young Farmer Association here on Saturday. Miller will address the awards luncheon at Gabe’s Inn, which concludes the two-day meeting opening today. Honorary Kentucky Young Farmer degrees will be conferred on Dr. Frank Buck, University of Kentucky animal science department, and Donald Cudworth, representative of the Sears, Roebuck Foundation, at the luncheon, and chapter contest awards will be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.