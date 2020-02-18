Sheriff Walker, of Hickman, returned in 1920 from Atlanta where he went to get R. G. Merryman, charged with the murder 36 years ago of Hillman King and his wife, but due to the fact that Merryman had just been sentenced to life imprisonment two days before he reached Georgia, Walker was forced to return without his prisoner. Walker found Merryman to be a character and lived here years ago and was known by the nickname Robinson Crusoe, which was given to him by school children. The sheriff brought back a sworn confession made by Merryman which portends to implicate a number of persons living at Hickman at the time of the double murder, but on the account of his character, no credence is given the story.
• Feb. 17, 1920, the Owensboro Automobile Dealers Association will put on an extensive automobile show in April. The location of the show has not been determined, but it will be the endeavor of the committee and the association to make this one of the best automobile shows of the Central West. A permanent organization of the automobile dealers was in effect last night and it will meet Monday night of each week.
• Feb. 18, Hopkinsville is confronted by a more serious fuel situation than at any other time this year, according to a message received today by Rep. D. H. Kincheloe, 2nd Kentucky District. Although Hopkinsville is within a few miles of the mines, the city is suffering from a lack of coal because no cars can be had to transport it. Officials of the Railroad Administration said they would order the regional director at Atlanta to divert coal to the Kentucky city.
• Feb. 19, the Community Center under consideration for Owensboro, to be placed in that part of the city most needing it, now seems assured and plans will go forward looking to making this long-felt want a reality. Mrs. R. S. Hughes is president of the organization, and other officers include Mrs. John Gilmour, Mrs. S.S. Watkins, Mrs. Henry Berry and Mrs. S. W. Anderson. The Community Center will be inter-denominational. The officers will be a committee and a meeting will be called shortly of the officers when they will be presented for approval.
• Feb. 20, the women of the county are becoming very much enthused over “Clothing Week,” which is to be held March 15-20 when Miss A. Lesh, clothing specialist, will come to Daviess County from Lexington and give instructions in textiles, cleaning dying, cutting and renovating of clothing. Mrs. Walter Evans, county home demonstration agent, and her county chairman, Mrs. R. M. Steele, are lining up the county into districts so that the five days Miss Lesh is in the county may include all women who want to attend the meeting.
• Feb. 21, E. P. Bronson, field agent of the Federal Vocational Training bureau of Kentucky, returned to Louisville. While here, a number of men were interviewed in the interest of vocational training, Charles A. Berry, whose disability prevented his study at Ohio State University, will be placed with the S. W. Anderson Company for a course in salesmanship.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 17, 1970, repair crews from Green River RECC were still fighting an uphill battle in their efforts to restore complete electrical power to county residents after last weekend’s snow-sleet storm. Guy Harris, assistant manager of Green River RECC, anticipates complete restoration of power to the county within the week. The damage from the ice is the worst ever experienced by the local rural electric corporation.
• Feb. 18, Owensboro weather, though chilly, was mild compared with that of the last three days, after the fog, which slowed traffic to a snail’s pace late Monday, lifted early Tuesday. Fog, similar to the of Monday night when visibility was only 100 feet, left early today, with the skies being partly cloudy through this afternoon. The snow and sleet that fell Saturday later turned to ice, and kept utility crews from working through Tuesday to repair lines downed by ice-laden tree branches.
• Feb. 19, Dr. F. Story Musgrave, a NASA scientist-astronaut, said that NASA and Apollo have several parallels. Dr. Musgrave, at the dedication of the Apollo Junior High School, said that the school and its administrators were looking forward to the curriculum because it was aimed at preparing persons for the future, not knowing exactly what the future would hold. NASA training programs begin with lectures on scientific disciplines. Here, it begins teaching the disciplines.
• Feb. 20, winners of the local Boys’ Clubs of America fine arts contest were announced. C. G. Morehead and Martel Wightman judged the Cliff Hagan Boys’ Club display. The local winners will have their works sent to the Regional Boys’ Clubs of America competition to be held in Toledo, Ohio. Survivors of the regional display qualify to compete in New York City for a fines arts scholarship provided by the Epstein Memorial Foundation.
