Judge Wells, County Road Engineer Spurrier and the members of Fiscal Court went to Henderson in 1919 where they were in conference with the fiscal authorities of Henderson County in the matter of routing the Ohio River road between the cities of Owensboro and Henderson. After a thorough discussion of the matter, it was decided that the road should cross Green River at Birk City. Landowners on the Daviess County side of the river, along the proposed Hammons Ferry route, have refused to donate the right of way, and since there is no lawful provision for spending any part of the special fund for securing rights of way, the Hammons Ferry route had to be abandoned. If the Birk City route is approved, the route out of Owensboro will be the Henderson Road to Sorgho and thence over the French Island road to Birk City.
• July 22, 1919, an enthusiastic meeting of the leaders all along the line through Ohio County in the movement to supplement the federal and state aid funds for building the Owensboro-Bowling Green highway, was held at the courthouse. Renewed pledges of interest as well as of cash was in evidence, and the prospect for building Ohio County's link of the road is brightening. The meeting was chiefly of the leaders raising the money for the route from the Daviess County line to the Ennis Ferry.
• July 23, the 1919 Daviess County Fair and Exposition catalog is now off the press, offering for the week of Sept. 1-6 one of the most attractive programs ever given in the city. The catalog contains 64 pages with advertisements from some of the largest industries and concerns in the city. The Devonia Automobile Flower parade carries prizes to the amount of $250. Prizes are also offered to canning clubs by the Owensboro Products Company.
• July 24, a Kentucky statute qualifying women to vote for candidates for county superintendents of schools has misled many people to believe that women would be entitled to vote for state superintendent of public instruction, and a number of women were expecting to vote in the primary election Aug. 2. There was some difference of opinion in regard to the matter among the county officials and County Clerk Weir sent a telegram to the attorney general asking for an opinion to this. It was wired back that there was no right given to women by Kentucky to vote.
• July 25, Hugh G. Smith will throw open the doors of his new meat shop tomorrow morning on Third Street. While he will make his headquarters at the downtown shop, he will still retain his interest with Smith Brothers on South Triplett Street. The new shop will carry a fine line of canned goods. Special sanitary cases with glass fronts have been made for the meats and canned goods. Fruit will also be carried.
• July 26, Pearl and Lizzie Hayden spent five hours in jail and it was because Herman Rafferty failed to find his Liberty Bonds where he thought they should be. On Friday morning, the women were at Rafferty's farm and after they left, he looked for his bonds and did not find them. Sheriff Bales arrested the Hayden women and took them to jail. Later in the day, Mrs. Rafferty discovered her husband's bonds but he claims the bonds were not where he had placed them.
50 Years Ago
• July 22, 1969, the nation was held in thrall by the adventures of its moon men. Millions had the day off and remained transfixed in their homes by television and radio reports. Others clustered in front of TV sets in public places. Many states and municipalities suspended government activities. The Main Street of Helena, Montana, was lined with flags in tribute to the three-man crew of Apollo 11.
• July 23, it is confirmed that the Chamber of Commerce is the only organization specifically committed to the development of the community. James L. Bugg, a 35-year member, is currently serving as vice president and believes that he is devoted to something larger than himself. The Chamber originated in 1913 and was $9,000 in debt when Bugg took the reigns in 1966. He launched a fundraiser with other members that raised more than $10,000.
• July 24, Timothy John Bowers was one of two young Kentucky scientists appointed "world ambassadors for the state of West Virginia" by Gov. Arch Moore. Bowers and William A. Schmitt of Louisville were selected to represent Kentucky at the 1969 National Youth Science Camp held annually for the nation's top 100 young scientists. They also visited Washington D.C. as guests of the United States Senate and were honored at a banquet.
• July 25, the third annual Owensboro Square Dance Festival will be held this weekend at the Sportscenter with almost 1,000 dancers from eight states scheduled to participate. The dance is sponsored by the Owensboro Twirlers, the Odds and Ends and the Merry Makers. The festival will unofficially open tonight when the square dancers will stage a parade through downtown Owensboro and have a demonstration on Daviess Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.