The only offender in juvenile court in 1921 was Edna Roberts, the 17-year-old girl who “eloped” from the Mary Kendall Home some weeks ago and married Irvie Roberts. The girl was in court some time ago on the charge of general delinquency and was sent to the Mary Kendall home temporarily while waiting to be sent to a girls’ home in Louisville. After she had been in the home for several days, she asked permission to return to her home to spend Christmas. Instead, she went to Rockport and married Irvie Roberts. The court officials are at a loss just how to dispose of the case. The girl has been sent to jail under health quarantine until Monday when her case will probably be disposed of.
• Jan. 18, 1921, Fitz Allen Pate, age 64, known as Big Bud Pate and formerly of Hardinsburg and who has been in Kansas four years, has been missing since Sept. 12, 1920. His son, Ben Pate, took him from the insane ward of the Kansas City Police station on that date accompanying him to St. Louis. He was placed on a train bound for Cloverport and has not been since heard from.
• Jan. 19, Mayor John C. Calhoon issued a warning and called the attention of pool room proprietors to the city ordinance that provides that pool and billiard parlors are to be closed from midnight Saturday until Monday morning at 6 o’clock. Some of the local pool rooms have been keeping open on Sundays for the selling of soft drinks, cigars, tobacco and lunches. Under the law, this is not permitted.
• Jan. 20, Roy Robertson of Scott County was fatally shot at a chicken fight at Shakertown, Mercer County, attended by several hundred men. Bowen Walker, with whom Robertson had had an altercation over some trivial matter, was arrested for the shooting. A large number of the chicken fight spectators were gathered about a soft drink stand and a lunch counter in a tobacco warehouse when the shooting occurred, and there was a wild scattering for places of safety as the shot rang out.
• Jan. 21, G. Bruder, aged 21, and an employee of the Glenmore Distillery, was seriously hurt when he fell while cleaning some steam pipes at the distillery. He fell about 30 feet, striking his head and hip. He was taken to the city hospital and given medical attention. Although it is not believed that his skull was fractured, his condition was reported to be serious.
• Jan. 22, Scott Golden, who recently returned from the state reformatory, seemed to like the life there, for no sooner had he returned than he was arrested on the charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned before Judge Wells in juvenile court and sent back to serve for the remainder of his sentence. He is now 16. Also, L. M. Hagan, age 17, who has been at the county poor farm on two occasions but would not stay, running away in each instance, was in court and was sentenced to the house of reform for three years.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 18, 1971, the Baptist Women of South Hampton Baptist Church were given a presentation by Mrs. Ann McFadden. The program was called “Indian-Americans: Search for a Continuing Culture.” Reports on mission work being carried on were given by several members. During the business session, the group voted to take as a mission action project the establishment of an emergency clothes closet at the church.
• Jan. 19, while the rest of the country experienced increases in the crime rate, Owensboro has shown a dramatic 34% reduction in crime between 1968 and 1970, reports the latest issue of Street and Highway Lighting magazine. A well-planned two-year program to improve town safety through lighting was an important part of an anti-crime drive, said the magazine. Owensboro’s police records have shown impressive decreases in armed robberies, break-ins and burglaries.
• Jan. 20, Daviess Fiscal Court received another complaint about the dumping of human waste and detergents on the watershed of Pup Creek west of Yelvington. The complaint was made in the form of a petition containing the names of 41 persons who live in the area near the creek. It was the second such report of Pup Creek being polluted by septic tank wastes since last August. The document charges that septic tank cleaners have been depositing such wastes in the fields along the creek which have been washing into the stream after heavy rains.
• Jan. 21, the board of commissioners is in the process of repealing several sections of old ordinances dealing with wholesale produce dealers, garbage containers, vaccinations and privies. Final action on repeal of these is expected to be taken Friday and will be a continuation of City Attorney Hugh Moore’s campaign to remove dead wood from the Code of Ordinances.
