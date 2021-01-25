That her husband tried to starve her into a life of immorality is the charge made by Marie Fenwick, 14-year-old child-wife of Hebert A. Fenwick, in a suit for divorce in 1921. The petition states that the couple was married on Jan. 4 in Rockport and that she was only 14 and a virtuous girl and that shortly after their marriage her husband took her to Evansville and tried to induce her to lead an immoral life. He beat and threatened to kill her and when she refused to comply with his wishes, he compelled her to do without anything to eat until she was nearly starved to death and her health was impaired. It is also understood that Fenwick attempted to start his wife on a stage career.
• Jan. 25, 1921, Estil Burns was held up and robbed of $75 by two masked men in an alley between Frederica and St. Elizabeth streets. Burns had just closed his place of business, Wright’s pool room at the Planter’s House, and was on his way home when he was held up. Burns, who is handicapped, could not give resistance to the two holdup men who went through his pockets.
• Jan. 26, Emmett Vigil Weber, who lived in Owensboro and moved to Indianapolis five years ago to reside with his parents, was arrested at Griffith Station. He is charged with highway robbery. Weber is in the U.S. Navy and was in uniform when arrested. It is alleged that Weber is the man who held up and robbed Estil Burns of Wright’s pool room. According to the statement of Weber to the police, he claims to have had two lookouts while the holdout was taking place, but would not give their names.
• Jan. 27, Dr. Stinson Lambert, former mayor of Owensboro and a practicing physician, was found dead in bed at his home on Wing Avenue. His brother-in-law, E. W. Ferguson, was the only person in the house at the time and believes that he heard Dr. Lambert arise at 3 o’clock that morning and used the telephone, but gave the matter little thought. When he did not appear for breakfast Mr. Ferguson went to his room and found him dead.
• Jan. 28, the attractive residence of Henry Richardson on West 15th Street and Locust, now occupied by W. S. Samuels and family, was partly destroyed by fire Thursday morning. The fire seems to have started from a hot air furnace that was defective. Neighbors saw smoke pouring from the upper story of the residence and called the fire department. The fact that the outside walls were of stucco probably prevented the damage from being even greater.
• Jan. 29, more than 500 people attended the formal opening of the new St. Frances Academy annex. A good program preceded a reception given by the alumnae. The rostrum was beautifully decorated by palms and ferns. Splendid addresses were given by Rev. E.S. Fitzgerald, pastor of St. Paul’s church; Rev. Richard Maloney, pastor of St. Stephen’s church, and LaVega Clements. Vocal solos were given by Miss Cora Jesse and Miss May Watkins, and the academy orchestra also performed.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 25, 1971, in a matter of weeks the water will be turned on in a newly completed water system in Beech Grove. About 124 customers in the town and along Kentucky 56 where the main 6-inch line runs through Elba into Daviess County to St. Joseph to connect with the West Daviess County Water District system, will enjoy the advantages of high quality potable water. It will put an end to worry about droughts affecting water supply and the contamination of wells and cisterns.
• Jan. 26, a car thief apparently had a bad day Monday when, after managing to steal a car from the lot of Ford-McCormick Heating and Plumbing, he backed the car into the path of an oncoming L&N freight train at the Triplett Street crossing about five minutes later. According to L. C. Lewis, engineer, the auto was attempting to turn around on the track when it backed into the train. The driver of the car jumped out and ran.
• Jan. 27, the Junior Achievement window display contest has been going on this week with more than 25 of 29 Owensboro J.A. companies competing. Each company contacts a retail store or commercial business and requests permission to place a window display in one of the store windows. The purpose of the display is to tell the J.A. story, give statistics on the company itself, and to announce the upcoming J.A. Trade Fair. The contest is held annually during National Junior Achievement Week.
• Jan. 28, it has been 13 years since the mainline Illinois Central (IC) has been through Beaver Dam and other communities between Fulton and Louisville. But the steam is building up among a growing group of citizens in Ohio County to bring back at least limited passenger service. Hopes are pinned on the announcement that John A. Volpe, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, had called on the states for recommendations he might include in a final report under the Rail Passenger Act. The federal government is embarking on a program to subsidize passenger service along selected lines.
