Faced by the problem of performing a marriage ceremony with one of the contracting parties deaf in 1921, Squire Hite was stumped for a brief time. He hurriedly communicated with local preachers to learn the proper procedure in such a case, but they could give no advice. The squire was completely nonplussed but at the last moment remembered that he himself was once an expert in sign language, which he had practiced extensively with the girls when he was a boy at school. After a little initial practice, the squire found that he could communicate with the bride. Some parts of the ceremony were written out but much of it was performed with the use of sign language. The groom, Henry R. Ray, had heard of Squire Hite’s reputation.
• Jan. 4, 1921, according to Sheriff Bales, the official dog catcher for Daviess County will not be appointed until Jan. 31. This will give the new official plenty of time to gather up data to present to the February grand jury to justify an indictment being returned against dog owners who have not paid their taxes. More than 1,500 dog licenses have been issued by the county clerk for this year.
• Jan. 5, after meetings of the striking union plumbers and master plumbers, an agreement was reached that was communicated to the plumbers and which they accepted. The 14 union men who have been on strike since the first of the year will go back to work today. About the only thing the plumbers did not get was Saturday afternoons off. The master plumbers agreed to recognize the union, allow the eight-hour day and pay the increased wage scale from 75 cents to $1 an hour for wages.
• Jan. 6, Superintendent Raymond Millican of the Crescent Navigation Company and the Owensboro City Railway Company was in the city and announced that he will make a formal petition to the board of city commissioners for the city railway company to be allowed to increase its cash fare to 10 cents. Although recently approached, the commissioners were unfavorable to this and a formal request for an increase was not made. Mr. Millican hopes that the city authorities will look at the new proposal with more favor.
• Jan. 7, a crowd estimated at about 200 men and boys formed in Jeffersonville, across from Louisville, and it was reported it was their intention to ask the jailer to surrender Rufus Jones, charged with an assault upon Mrs. Clara Fisher. Toward midnight, the mob dispersed. The crowd gathered about 8 o’clock with their request but the jailer refused. It was also reported that the man was later spirited away from the jail for safekeeping.
• Jan. 8, “Devil Anse” Hatfield, noted leader of the Hatfield-McCoy feud of 30 years ago, is dead. Word of his death at Hatfield Home at Island Creek, West Virginia, reached Huntington. Though the aged mountain chief had been in failing health for several weeks, it was a sudden attack of pneumonia that caused his death. The funeral will be the most imposing in the history of Island Creek. Friends from all sections of the mountains are arriving at his home.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 4, 1971, Daviess County Clerk Bob Neel hopes that all car owners made a New Year’s resolution to buy their 1971 automobile license plates early. The plates are going on sale this morning in his department on the first floor of the Courthouse. Neel reminded vehicle owners to bring along their 1970 registration receipts plus $12.50 in cash, which is the cost of the automobile license.
• Jan. 5, a drive is underway in Ohio County to collect canned food for the families of the 38 miners who died in a mine explosion last week near Hyden in eastern Kentucky. The goal is to collect one can of food for each county citizen, which would be about 18,000 cans in all by this weekend. If enough of the canned food is collected by Saturday, it will then be packed and taken by truck to eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
• Jan. 6, there were no state of the county messages but plenty of promises to keep a tight knot in the county’s 1971 purse strings when the board of commissioners of Daviess Fiscal Court held its first meeting of the new year. County Judge Pat Tanner told reporters that they will continue their dollar pinching and watch the budget carefully. Commissioner John Oldham noted that the county has worked within the budget and hasn’t had to borrow money.
• Jan. 7, If you’re like the majority of Kentucky drivers, you’ve probably never examined the makeup of Kentucky’s point system unless you’ve received a ticket for a traffic violation. The system was initiated in 1957 and has since been revised twice. Under the system, the Department of Public Safety keeps a record of traffic violations of each driver. Point values are assigned to the driving record according to specific violations.
