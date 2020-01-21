A meeting of the executive committee of the Daviess County post of the American Legion was called in 1920 to make arrangements for the presentation of the French Memorial Diplomas, issued by the government of France to the next of kin of those who made the supreme sacrifice in France in the world war. The diplomas will be presented by the American Legion all over the United States on Washington’s birthday. There were 43 Daviess County men who gave their lives for their country in France. The action of the French government in conferring upon the next of kin of the dead this memorial is a signal of the recognition of heroism, and the American Legion has been honored by the American government by being privileged to present the memorial certificates.
• Jan. 20, 1920, Dwayne Meredith is under arrest at Leitchfield and charged with killing his uncle Enoch Stotts. The two men were visiting at the home of a relative when the killing occurred. Meredith claims that the killing was accidental — that in snapping the pistol that killed his uncle, he did not know the weapon was loaded. However, other persons present at the time say it was willful and resulted from an old grudge.
• Jan. 21, word has reached the city of the death of Henry J. Sparks, who, a number of years ago, saved Ellis Gipe from being asphyxiated, and who since met death in an automobile accident on the Livermore Road. Mr. Sparks rescued the 13-year-old Gipe boy from a 40,000-gallon tank of gasoline after the boy fell into the tank while attempting to fill a small pail. Mr. Sparks was given the Carnegie Hero medal.
• Jan. 22, an hour after the death of his wife, Mrs. Rosa Walters Haycraft, Major Joseph Haycraft, Civil War veteran, died at his home near Rome. Mr. Haycraft was about 88 years old and had been ill about four weeks following an attack of acute indigestion. Mrs. Haycraft had been an invalid for several years. Members of the Rice E. Graves Camp of Confederate Veterans and the Owensboro Bar Association will attend the funeral.
• Jan. 23, Collector Elwood Hamilton has issued a statement reminding women who had incomes during 1919 that they are subject to all of the provisions of the federal income tax. An unmarried woman, a widow or a married woman who is living apart from her husband must file an income tax return if her net income for 1919 was $1,000 or more.
• Jan. 24, a man earning a fixed salary of $150 a month pleaded poverty and inability to provide suitable clothing and books as
an excuse for not sending his children to school when arraigned before Judge Wells. A complaint
had previously been made by the
truant officers that Bishop Ward was not sending his children to school, and when he put up his plea of poverty, the truant officer bought, at the expense of the Associated Charities, such clothing as the parents said the children required, but the clothing was returned as unsatisfactory and the children remained out of school.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 20, 1970, adequate state aid to maintain Kentucky’s public schools was stressed again at a weekly legislative conference of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce by educators in the Owensboro and Daviess County systems. The educators were present to discuss the legislative proposals presented to the current session of the General Assembly aimed at raising the level of state aid to the public schools with the help of the legislators.
• Jan. 21, William Bryant, one of the objectors to the location of a juvenile reception and diagnostic center in the Philpot area, raised what he called some answered questions at a public hearing at Philpot School. He asked about the price of the land, which included 109 acres, if it flooded and the security measures taken. The maximum age of a juvenile at the center will be 17 years of age.
• Jan. 22, most of some 100 city residents who replied to the Hartford Jaycees’ community attitude survey during the past two weeks rated their county library and utility services “excellent” while city garbage collection, street maintenance and downtown parking rated only “fair.” Receiving an average rating over 50 % were gas pressure, electrical service, news coverage by local papers, fire protection, telephone service, water pressure, medical services, legal services and radio programming.
• Jan. 23, industrial development in the Owensboro area is an absolute must, Waitman Taylor, city commissioner, told the Owensboro Lions Club this week. The people in Owensboro should realize the benefits of industrial development in Hancock County as it is a boost to businesses in Owensboro. Of all the people working in new industries in Hancock County, 66 % live in Owensboro, he stated. He also said that flowers should be planted in downtown lots as they will enhance the beauty of the city.
