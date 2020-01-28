Wednesday was “bogus check” day in Squire Hite’s court when defendants charged with forging a score or more of checks were brought for a hearing. Wes Whitaker and Les Bartlett were arrested earlier in the week on a charge of securing $35 from the United States National Bank on a check to which P.H. Williams’ name was signed without his consent. Lee Pate was also implicated in this deal. While Ernest Whittaker was busying helping his brother, Wes Whitaker, out of his trouble, he was also arrested on a charge of forged checks. Ernest was charged with forging the name of Rice Jesse to a check for $18 drawn on the United States National Bank, and another one for $17.30 on the same bank using the name of Elmer Miller.
• Jan. 27, 1920, the arrest within 48 hours last week of four men and one woman on the charge of drunkenness, all of whom, according to the police, claimed that they had been made drunk by “Jamaica ginger and hair tonic” has brought about an arrest for bootlegging. Following a confession, Arthur Turpin and William Wilson told the police that it was straight whiskey that made them drunk.
• Jan. 28, Short Bros., real estate and automobile agents have purchased the property on Allen Street formerly occupied by the Ellis Livery stable on which work was recently started to remodel it into an up-to-date garage, display and motor sales room. The work of the remodeling will be carried out and Short Bros., will open up as soon as the building is ready for occupancy.
• Jan. 29, Robert Irwin of Elizabethtown is laid up in a hospital in Orlando, Florida, where he has been since the 10th from injuries received when attacked by five lions belonging to the Joe Jones Circus. Irwin is working for the circus and was in the cage with the animals when they attacked him. His arm was badly chewed and the surgeons have told him they would be able to save the wounded member.
• Jan. 30, Chief of Police Graves, who went to Chattanooga to bring back “Big Henry,” who was recently arrested there on a complaint from Henderson, has returned without his prisoner. Henry has been released through habeas corpus proceedings, the court holding that the requisition issued by the governor of Tennessee for the prisoner’s return to Kentucky, was irregular. Henry was charged with taking $500, from a Henderson citizen, to St. Louis for the purpose of buying whiskey.
• Jan. 31, Miss Harriet Gibson, of St. Louis, spent yesterday in Owensboro interviewing women of the Woman’s Club in the interest of securing a chairman for the World’s Y.W.C.A. Service Program Campaign for the National Y.W.C.A., and also in the interest of making a small survey of the city to be filed with the national headquarters of the Y.W.C.A. should Owensboro ever wish place a Y.W.C.A. in its midst. The campaign will begin as soon as the literature is off the press.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 27, 1970, members of the Daviess County Historical Society heard Paul Bushong speak on the oil industry at the Owensboro Area Museum. Bushong brought out that after oil was found in Pennsylvania in 1859, efforts were made to find oil in Daviess County. A flurry of activity occurred during the 1880s, but no profitable ventures are known to have resulted.
• Jan. 28, a young man had to be sawed out of the Carroll County jail. Officials said the man tried to escape through an opening where food is passed into the cell. The man became wedged in the small opening and stayed there for several hours until his plight was discovered.
• Jan. 29, the location of the now controversial juvenile reception and diagnostic center proposed for somewhere in Western Kentucky is the subject of another local petition. Following the apparent rejection of the center by residents of Philpot on Jan. 18, the Whitesville community has joined a fast-growing field of competitors seeking to be the site of the center. Petitions posted in several stores in downtown Whitesville have collected the names of some 150 Whitesvillians who favor the location of the proposed center near that community.
• Jan. 30, Dr. F. Story Musgrave, who considers Lexington to be his hometown, will be the principal speaker at the dedication of Apollo Junior High School and at the annual Audubon Council Boy Scout appreciation dinner here on Feb. 18. Dr. Musgrave completed his post-graduate training at the University of Kentucky and then was selected as a scientist-astronaut by the National Aeronautics and Space Agency as a member of the sixth group of astronauts now undergoing pilot training for future space flights.
