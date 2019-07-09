After a two-week trial of prohibition in Owensboro in 1919, the people seem to like it and that was the expression of a number of citizens that were interviewed. "Nothing like this has ever happened before," said an officer at police headquarters. "There has not been a prisoner in the lockup for drunkenness since the morning after the closing of the saloons. Only on two Saturday nights in my five years on the police force had there been no arrests for drunkenness." There is a fair patronage of the converted saloon soft drink stands, but they do not draw the old crowds. No special brand of cold drink has become a favorite at the soft drinks saloon. Buttermilk is proving a rather popular drink at many of these stands.
• July 8, 1919, W. D. Brown, Jr., the 18-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Brown, died following an operation of a fractured skull. The child fell from a second-story window, striking its head on the sidewalk. His skull was fractured, and although it was believed to be a hopeless case, the operation was deemed best.
• July 9, Police Chief Haynes recovered the Ford car belonging to L. H. Higdon that was stolen from Chautauqua Park while Higdon was enjoying the Fourth of July celebration, and a man and woman are under arrest in East St. Louis, Illinois. As soon as Mr. Higdon reported to police headquarters that his car was stolen, Chief Haynes checked nearby towns. On Tuesday he received a message from the police chief in East St. Louis that a car with a Kentucky tag had been recovered.
• July 10, the examining trial of Tilford Baker on a charge of killing Frank Mize in Rumsey was held before Judge Lochrey. The facts of the killing were that the men had trouble on more than one occasion and that on the morning of the killing, Baker had dressed to attend a picnic, but upon being warned that Mize had threatened his life, he declined going to the picnic. Baker was at Neal's Drug Store when Mize was there and quarreled with him. Baker threw a rock at him, causing Mize to place his hand to his hip. Baker fired his pistol.
• July 11, Sergeant Thornsberry arrived in Owensboro from East St. Louis, Illinois, bringing with him his prisoners, Clemmie Hardesty and his wife, who are charged with stealing an automobile belonging to L. H. Higdon. Hardesty's version of the affair goes that he married in Texas and was preparing to return and that he was approached the day before the theft by a man who said he wanted to take his wife to an Evansville hospital for an operation but the man was not able to drive and he hired Hardesty to drive. He was paid $20 for the job.
• July 12, to have their honeymoon rudely interrupted by finding a bomb concealed in their mail was the thrilling experience of Dr. Charles McKinley and his bride, who was Miss Martha Hume Ferguson. Mrs. McKinley's mother sent her package of sweet grass that weighed little. Mrs. McKinley failed to receive the package on time. But a few days later, the package received by her weighed many pounds. Authorities took the package and a bomb had been placed in it.
50 Years Ago
• July 8, 1969, Gabe Fiorella Jr. was appointed general chairman of the 1970 Owensboro Regatta. In his first act as the new general chairman, Fiorella declared that the executive committee will meet monthly until next year's second annual regatta. Max Rhoads was appointed president of Owensboro Regatta. Bill Sterett was named a new member of the executive committee and the by-laws were amended.
• July 9, the Owensboro Board of Education renamed Western School the H. E. Goodloe Elementary School. Goodloe was a dedicated educator who provided outstanding educational leadership as a member of the administrative staff of the Owensboro Schools and who made a particular contribution as a sound leader for Western School. Goodloe was principal of Western School from 1949 to 1962.
• July 10, with the countdown set to start Thursday, Apollo 11 astronauts rehearsed how they will prepare to step onto the moon. Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., worked in a landing craft training how to put on their oxygen-filled backpacks. The astronauts met with experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and reviewed computer navigation programs designed to steer Apollo 11.
• July 11, the United Fund Youth Board of Directors, only one of four in the United States, has been formed to acquaint the students from the three local high schools with the United Fund and involve them in United Fund projects. Each of the high schools has appointed nine students to the United Fund Youth Board of Directors. In its second year, it has expanded to 27 members. It hopes to become more active in service projects and public relations programs.
