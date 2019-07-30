Ellis Howard was struck and instantly killed by lightning in 1919 during the heavy downpour of rain in Utica. The storm began about 7:30 p.m. and Mr. Howard had finished plowing and putting away the teams for the night and was returning to the house when the lightning struck him. His wife was in the kitchen when her husband was struck, and she also felt the shock, which caused her to drop her baby that she was holding to the floor. As soon as she recovered she ran to his assistance only to find him lifeless.
July 29, 1919, a couple of motorcycles driven at a rapid rate of speed on the Ewing Road frightened a mule, which jumped a ditch taking a buggy with its occupants, Mr. And Mrs. Herschel Brashear, with him. The buggy was damaged but fortunately, Mr. And Mrs. Brashear were not seriously injured. A young Owensboro man who was passing at the time took the Brashears home in his machine.
July 30, many of the towns in Western Kentucky that depend upon Evansville for their bread supply are without bread, and it is not expected that any bread will be shipped out of there until the bakers’ strike has ended. Large bake shops of the city closed down and the proprietors announced they would make no effort to bring in labor until it became necessary. The bakery drivers have gone out through sympathy with the strikers.
July 31, Curtis Rhoads and Louis Wattam, young men claiming Evansville as their homes, were taken from a Louisville, Henderson and St. Louis train at noon by Special Officer Shelley, and brought before Squire Hite on a charge of boarding a moving train. They pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined $2 and costs. In default of payment of the fine and costs, they were sent to jail. The young men claimed to have been visiting Rhoad’s relatives in the city.
Aug. 1, more than 60 arrests for drunkenness were made in the last wet month of June. For the first 19 days in July, not a single arrest for drunkenness was made. About 20 of 30 former saloons are running as soft drink stands and most of them have a restaurant attached. They are steadily increasing in patronage. Most patrons find the remodel of the saloons gratifying.
Aug. 2, Friday night proved to be the most unusual election eve night in the history of Owensboro. Despite the fact that a Democratic candidate for governor and a full state ticket will be nominated today to be voted for in November, there was not a ripple of excitement. The election was not even mentioned in the soft drink emporiums. On Friday afternoon, a few of the “boys” from the country came to Owensboro and quietly discussed the situation with the leaders.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1969, redrafting of plans for the new Owensboro City Hall again was authorized Monday by the board of city commissioners after a 90-minute session aimed at paring the size of the building. And it is back to the drawing boards for the proposal, which was cut from a planned four-story office section to a two-story building in the session with Fred St. Clair of the architectural firm of Johnson and St. Clair. The new city hall includes space for Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
July 30, Daviess County Fair officials are expecting a record number of tobacco and produce exhibits to be registered at the fairgrounds today, and if predictions come true, the number of persons attending their year’s four-day event will be a record-breaker too. M.C. Shelton said the grounds are ready and most major industrial exhibitors have their displays ready and that he is expecting the fair to draw the largest attendance ever.
July 31, Paul W. Hagan, graduate instructor of educational research and linguistics at Saint Francis College in Fort Wayne, will be presented in recital by the Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport. Indiana. He will play compositions on various levels of difficulty in order to make his concert interesting to all. In addition, he will plan an original organ composition he recently completed.
Aug. 1, 19 elderly who are to have been turned out of the Hardin County Rest Home for two weeks have found a place to live because a man believes in being a good neighbor. The president of American Convalescent Homes said that he could admit the residents of the home at no extra expense. It is a private 65-bed facility scheduled to open in Elizabethtown about the time the county home closes.
