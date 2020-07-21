“Probation” seemed to have been the guiding star in court in 1920. A young girl, Eva Jolly, was before the court on the charge of corresponding with a married man. The girl was given a lecture by Judge Wells and upon her promise to discontinue such practices, she was allowed to go on probation. William Alvey, accused of housebreaking, was also placed on probation. Raymond Starks, Eugene Hayden and Martin Stallings, all accused of petit larceny, were continued on probation. Starks is at work in the county while the other two boys have to work in the city.
• July 19, 1920, wind, rain and lightning Sunday night were the features of the evening, but no serious damage was done in either the city or the county. There was heavy rain in most parts of the southwestern portion of the county, and in the Habit neighborhood, there was a regular cloudburst. There was much thunder and lightning in West Louisville where the lightning killed three cows.
• July 20, Horace (Buck) Ashby was placed in jail on the charge of appropriating property not his own. James Murray gave Ashby a mule to sell for $20. The mule was sold on credit, and when Ashby failed to pay Murray $20 in money, he swore out a warrant for his arrest. The matter was compromised before Squire Hite, when Ashby paid the costs of the prosecution and Murray allowed Ashby time to raise the $20. The mule died a few days after it was sold.
• July 21, the great disparity between the number of new books purchased in the past year for the Owensboro Carnegie Library and the number of new patrons registered is the most noticeable feature of the annual report made by the librarian, Miss Susanna Bishop, to the board of trustees. During the past 12 months, 731 new readers have signed cards bringing the total number of patrons up to 7,679. In the same period, 202 books have been purchased.
• July 22, Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Evans and daughter, Mrs. William Pate, and Mrs. Wilbur Miller were in an automobile accident near Rockport, Indiana, which badly damaged Evans’ car. The party was coming from Louisville and French Lick, and was crossing a bridge about three-quarters of a mile from Rockport when their machine was struck by a car going very rapidly. Seeing that the car was not slowing his speed, Mr. Evans threw on his emergency brake and brought his machine to a stop, but damage was done to his radiator, axle and fender.
July 23, scrambled eggs and blackberry jam were much in evidence near the railroad crossing on Sweeney Street near the stockyards, as the result of a collision between a freight train on the “Texas” railroad and a Ford automobile owned by a man living near Pleasant Ridge. The engine was going west, and just as the crossing was reached on Sweeney Street, a Ford car came dashing across the track loaded with country produce and vegetables.
50 Years Ago
• July 20, 1920, a bazaar to benefit the Spastics Guild milk fund will be held Nov. 4 at Zion United Church of Christ. Mrs. Gene Baker, a representative from the Junior Service League, showed several items that will be on sale at the bazaar. During the business session, Mrs. Louise Riddle noted that the Guild will sponsor a booth at the Precious Blood Church picnic and at the Our Lady of Lourdes picnic. The white elephant items, baked goods and flowers will be needed for booths.
• July 21, Owensboro Junior Achievement program was recognized for its youth employment program and the promotion of JA Week at the recent national staff conference held at Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Owensboro program won third place in the Junior Achievement Week publicity and promotion contest based on activities during Junior Achievement Week last January. Owensboro Executive Director Robert McFarland gives credit for winning this award to the Owensboro Achievers Association.
• July 22, McLean and Hancock County officials are looking for ways of handling public trash since state action recently close several of their public dumps. In Hancock County, the long-used and abused dumps at Lewisport and Hawesville, operated under an agreement with a private owner, were closed by the state Health Department. In McLean County, the state Air Pollution Commission ordered the city of Livermore to stop burning trash in its dump or face a $1,000-a-day fine.
• July 23, this time next week, one girl out of the 25 contestants in the Miss Daviess County Fair pageant will have smiled enough to impress the beauty contest judges and she will be enjoying her reign over the Daviess County Lion’s Club Fair as the new queen. The girls will appear in bathing suits and informal summer dresses on July 29 at Ellis Speedway. The new Miss Daviess County Fair will receive a crown, a silver trophy and roses, plus the right to compete in the Miss Kentucky State Fair contest in Louisville during the state fair.
