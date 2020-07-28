Poet Corum, who was jailed in 1920 pending the taking of the insolvent debtor’s oath thereby releasing him from the payment of a judgment for $150 per year for 16 years recovered against him in the county court by Miss Fannie Wood, who charged him with being the father of her child, was released from custody. Following his release, Corum was served another warrant accusing him of deserting his infant child. He agreed to pay Miss Wood $10 a month for the care of the child until October when his case will be considered in court.
• July 26, 1920, probably the only family in Kentucky to show five generations within an age radius of 75 years is the Cox family near Hopkinsville. A reunion was held recently and the oldest member of the family was 78 years and the youngest was 3 years. J. Nick Cox was born March 5, 1842 and was married when 19 years old. His oldest son, his granddaughter and great-grandson were all present.
• July 27, the Bleich Theater on Frederica Street will open within six weeks according to Harry Bleich, who has purchased from his mother the Bleich enterprises in Owensboro. Mr. Bleich will continue the management of the Empress along the lines originated by his father. The new building is rapidly being completed. The decorators will begin work within two weeks.
• July 28, John Weber was tried before Judge Wells and held over to the grand jury on the charge of taking four head of cattle, the property of J. D. Mastin, without a felonious intent. This offense is said to have been committed on July 19. Weber’s bond was fixed at $500, which he was unable to give, and he was returned to jail. Weber was also held to the grand jury on a similar charge, it being alleged that he took two head of cattle, the property of Mastin, on July 13.
• July 29, the man murdered at the Henderson fairgrounds during a raid on a crap game is Raymond Gee of Harrisburg, Illinois. This was learned from George Bennett, proprietor of a rooming house at Benton, Illinois, where Gee boarded after leaving Harrisburg three months ago. Gee had no criminal record at Harrisburg but was steadily losing his reputation through evil associates. He has a wife and child living in Gaskins City, Illinois.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1970, William Hart Griffin, founder of an electrical contracting firm, died Sunday after a short illness. Griffin moved to Owensboro in 1923 after having worked in many phases of the electrical business, including line construction with a telephone company and selling appliances for a major distributor. He founded the Griffin Electric Company in 1929.
July 27, about 1,000 U.S. Army reservists in the 3rd and 4th Brigades of Kentucky’s 100th Training Division are preparing to leave for Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, to spend two weeks in training Aug. 1 to 15. The new acting commander of Owensboro’s 2nd Brigade is Lt. Col. William R. Cavin. The 2nd Brigade has units located throughout Western Kentucky.
July 28, today marks the opening of the Daviess County Lions Club Fair at the Ellis Speedway. This is the 12th year the Lions have sponsored the event. A parade begins the activities this afternoon. It will include floats with the 44 contestants in the Little Miss Daviess County contest, vintage tractors and convertibles filled with girls competing for the title of Miss Daviess County Fair.
July 29, Western Kentucky University has announced the award of an initial sum of $10,000 from the federal Law Enforcement Assistance Administration for establishing loans and grants for study in various areas of law enforcement. The assistance will provide grants for law enforcement professionals or students entering or continuing studies in the field. It will assist study toward careers in police work, courts, probation and parole, or juvenile delinquency.
