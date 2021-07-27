On entering a plea of guilty to the charge of arson leveled against her by Atha Henning in 1921, Mrs. Carrie Jane Smith was held in bail of $500 to the grand jury. There was no evidence against the woman as no one had seen her about the barn, which she is charged with burning. She had informed Henning that she had lit the fire upon his return home. Claiming Henning was the father of her unborn child, the woman charged that he had mistreated her and she was getting revenge when she destroyed his property. Neighbors of the persons involved contend the woman’s mind is unbalanced, but her conduct in court did not indicate such was the case. Her story of burning was anything but that of a crazy person.
• July 26, 1921, J. C. Bender, Jr., and Roy Hathaway Owen, the two boys injured in the wreck of a truck that was hit by the L. & N. passenger train Saturday afternoon, were reported to be getting along well. After the boys had recovered from the shock of the accident, an examination by physicians disclosed that no internal injuries had been suffered.
• July 27, young boys burning out a bumble bee nest on the farm of Joe Alexander caused the destruction of several acres of meadow on the farm. By assistance of neighbors, the flames were confined to the one field, but at one time it seemed it would be impossible to save some small houses across the railroad tracks. City authorities were appealed to for assistance but there was no chance of getting water to the burning field so the mayor declined to send the fire wagons.
• July 28, the derailing of a boxcar of freight at Maceo caused a delay of two hours in passenger train schedules. The accommodation train from Cloverport, due in Owensboro at 8 o’clock, arrived at 9:57. The east-bound passenger train was delayed at the same time. There was no damage done except to a small amount of track at Maceo. The car was placed on the tracks and forwarded to Owensboro.
• July 29, Miss Lillian May is suffering from Bright’s disease and will go to Louisville on Saturday for a consultation with Dr. Abel. She will then go to Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, for a few weeks. She will be accompanied to the springs by her mother, Mrs. Sam May, of Lewisport. During her absence, Miss Mollie Webb will substitute for her as organist at the Empress theatre.
July 30, when John Brady and Bronie Short met at Third and Cedar streets, they bethought themselves of an old quarrel and started it anew. In the course of the controversy, one of them drew a revolver and the other proceeded to try to take it away from him. The revolver was discharged in the scuffle but neither was hit. Both men were arrested and each claimed that the other man had the revolver. Brady claimed he took it away from Short and threw it into the livery stable at Third and Walnut.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1971, wildlife artist Ray Harm called for the abolition of strip mining at a seminar at Union College’s Environmental Education Center at Cumberland Gap National Park. Harm, famed for his colorful wildlife painting, said that soap and acid are flowing from the strip mine shelves. He predicted a problem-solving economic revolution if strip-mining is abolished in Appalachia.
July 27, a picnic for about 60 children and their foster parents, sponsored by the Owensboro office of the Kentucky Department of Child Welfare, is planned for Thursday in Chautauqua Park. The Department of Child Welfare currently has children in 21 foster homes in Owensboro and Daviess County, and additional homes are being sought. The department looks for stable home environments, but if his natural home situation has improved, it then returns the child.
July 28, with the cooperation of the Department of Public Information and the Department of Parks, the University of Kentucky Press is publishing a new book on Kentucky’s history. This book, to be ready for sale early this fall, is entitled: “Kentucky: A Pictorial History.” The history will include 650 photographs with 160 in full color. More than 75 of Kentucky’s historians, authors, writers, librarians, artists and photographers from all over the state have contributed to his history.
July 29, Owensboro’s William H. Neal, president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, “came home” from his speech-and-meeting circuit to accept the praise and recognition of Owensboro business and civic leaders. The Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to Neal at its monthly Rooster Booster breakfast, an event that kicked off “Bill Neal Day” in Owensboro. Neal, president of Western Kentucky Gas Company, received a plaque from Mayor Irvin Terrill commemorating this special day.
