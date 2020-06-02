Deputy United States Marshall Joe Jackson brought Garnett Barker, of Nortonville, to Owensboro in 1920 and lodged him in the Daviess County jail to await the action of the November federal grand jury charge against him of attempting to rob a mail pouch. It was alleged that Barker attempted to rob a mail pouch at Nortonville on April 14, and an officer fired at him and broke his leg. He was taken to a hospital in Madisonville where he remained until Monday, when he was arraigned for an examining trial. He waved his trial and was held under a $500 bond, which he was unable to give.
• June 1, 1920, sometime Saturday night, thieves entered the Chambers wholesale grocery, the second time in a month, and stole between $500 and $600 worth of goods, including some $400 worth of Camel cigarettes. The entrance was made from the roof of the adjoining retail store by breaking through a window. The thieves carried off five cases of Camel cigarettes containing 10,000 cigarettes, a lot of fine hosiery and several boxes of candy.
• June 2, the nursing committee of the Red Cross, Dr. J. H. Hamilton, director of the county health unit, Miss Lena Bennett, supervising nurse and E. T. Franks, Red Cross chapter chairman, held a conference at the Red Cross headquarters. The Red Cross will cooperate with the county health unit and Miss Katie E. Malone, nurse, will assist during the summer with the health survey, which Dr. Hamilton will conduct. She will also continue her office at the Red Cross headquarters and be under the direction of the nursing board.
• June 3, the armyworms have made their appearance on the Henderson County border and are coming over into Daviess County. County Agent Whitehouse was called to the Richland farm and Murphy Bros. where the armyworms have eaten heavily into the meadows. Bait poisoning is being recommended. They are noted making their way in numbers to the cornfields across the road.
• June 4, Dick and Ella Simmons, who conducted a soft drink stand on St. Ann Street, were fined $25 each for selling liquor without a license. They were arrested with three other people on a complaint of Hurdie Garris, who claims he was drugged and robbed in the place. Following the complaint, the place was raided by the police.
• June 5, the County Club will hold its formal opening Thursday of this week with a lawn party. The gates will open at 4 o’clock so that members may view the house and grounds by daylight if they so desire. Members of the house and house furnishing committees will be the hosts and hostesses for the opening function and a number of the younger members will serve refreshments. Music will be furnished by an orchestra and dancing will be enjoyed.
50 Years Ago
• June 1, 1970, McLean County officers and state police recovered half the loot of a break-in last week at Rumsey. Henry and Rector’s automotive parts store at Rumsey was entered last Thursday night. The state police estimated about $700 worth of tools, including an air wrench, a torque wrench and six cases of oil, were taken. Some oil and tools were recovered Sunday in a wooded area about two miles east of Beech Grove on Kentucky 256.
• June 2, the Rev. Jacob T. Miller, pastor of the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities degree from Campbellsville College during the commencement exercises. In awarding the degree, Dr. William R. Davenport, president of the college, noted that Rev. Miller had combined two fields of interest, preaching and farming. Rev. Miller and his wife, Mary, live on an 800-acre farm near Whitesville where he raises pure-bred Colorado domino herefords.
• June 3, Brescia College will host the 11th annual string festival with approximately 200 string students and several wind instruments students taking part. The festival was inaugurated in 1960 with Sister Mary Cecilia Payne, string instructor at Brescia and presently president of the Kentucky Association of String Teachers. The purpose of the festival is to encourage string players in the area.
• June 4, membership in the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary has grown under the leadership of Mrs. Sidney A. Neal, the new president, and arrangements for the annual benefit patio party have been expanded. Area residents interested in the symphony and in the youth orchestra, and patrons of the groups, will gather at the home of Dr. and Mrs. John S. Oldham in Stone Creek. The group was formed to enhance the enjoyment of the concert programs and to work to generate interest in orchestra.
