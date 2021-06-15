As a result of a fight in which knives and brass knucks are alleged to have been used in 1921, Fred Jennings, of Panther, was in a critical condition with knife wounds about his body. The wounds were inflicted, it is claimed, by Jim Belcher of the same neighborhood. It is alleged that Jennings and Belcher’s son, Goldman, quarreled some time ago over a girl and there seems to have been bad feelings existing since. On Sunday night, the two met while returning from the Holy Roller meeting and a fight started. It is alleged on one hand that Jennings and another started at the Belcher boy with brass knucks while Jennings claims that the elder Belcher came to the aid of his son and cut him while the younger man was holding and fighting him.
• June 14, 1921, no hope is held by physicians for the recovery of Riley Becker, who was shot five times by Lonnie Scott after he had shot and killed Scott’s father, Aaron Scott, who is said to have been wounded in the back. An old grudge was understood to have been responsible for the quarrel of Becker and the elder Scott. The trouble occurred at a crossroads store near Anneta, a few miles from Leitchfield.
• June 15, Rev. James B. Leavell, who was to speak on “The Sin of Sex” at the First Baptist tent meeting, will postpone this subject until tomorrow night so those who attend their own prayer meetings tonight may not miss this message. His subject tonight will be on “The Great Salvation.”
• June 16, Mrs. A. D. Shelburne was killed when a mule she was riding threw her and then dragged her for more than a mile. Mrs. Shelburne was going to see her brother. Soon after starting, the mule became frightened at the noise made by a tin pail Mrs. Shelburne had in her hand. When she was thrown, her foot hung in a stirrup strap and the mule drug her over brush and stones.
• June 17, lightning struck and instantly killed Marshal Lanham, who was shocking wheat for George Johnson near Ruhland Junction in Rockport, Indiana. Young Lanham and Walter Smith were in the field together and started for the house as the storm approached. The first flash of lightning struck the two boys down. Smith immediately jumped to his feet and found Lanham dead, the lightning having struck him in the top of the head, tearing a hole in his straw hat and burning the top of his head black.
• June 18, the souvenir program of the Daviess County Post No. 9 American Legion, announcing the Fourth of July celebration to be held at the Owensboro fairgrounds, has been completed and is one of the most attractive programs ever issued. It contains 60 pages inside an appropriate flag cover. In addition to announcing events for the Fourth of July celebration, the booklet contains the first complete list of the Daviess County men who served in the World War. A list of the 82 Daviess County men who were killed in action and died in the campaign occupies the first pages of the inside cover.
50 Years Ago
• June 14, 1971, the raising of Old Glory started Regatta Day festivities Sunday as the Boy Scouts and the Owensboro High School ROTC Color Guard presented a 30-minute flag ceremony on the American Legion lawn. The evolution of the American flag was visually demonstrated by Troop 120 of St. Pius X Catholic Church, as seven flags were displayed in a Flag Day observance.
• June 15, Owensboro patrolmen Neil Hulton and Frank Wall were two of 15 police officers throughout Kentucky who completed the basic police training course at Eastern Kentucky University last week. The four-week course was taught by members of EKU’s law enforcement school, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council, the FBI, Kentucky State Police, and various state government and local police departments. At the same time, 18 other officers attended a week-long police management and department administration course.
• June 16, after adding his vote to a proposal to hire a tree trimming firm to help beautify the courthouse lawn, County Judge Pat Tanner assailed downtown merchants who have allowed their premises to deteriorate. Tanner said during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting he deplores the condition of many downtown businesses. Noting that some downtown merchants are careful to keep their storefronts in top shape, Tanner criticized one chain store in downtown, which, he said, “looked like a store in Matt Dillon’s town.”
• June 17, even without the final results, it looks like more than 19,000 Regatta admission buttons were sold by the Jaycees and local businesses according to John Evans Jr., financial chairman. Figuring $2 per button, the total is roughly $38,000 for the Regatta committee to use to pay their expenses this year and work with next year. David Vowels topped all the Jaycee salesmen by peddling 1,268 buttons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.