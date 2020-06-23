Margaret Warden Larmon, a 16-year-old bride, went back to her home in Bowling Green from Tallahassee, Florida, in 1920, leaving her husband in a murderer’s cell. The bride, who came here two months ago from a Florida honeymoon, and who yesterday heard a jury absolve her and convict her husband as the slayer of Ralph P. Rushing, parted with him at the cell door. They left each other without a tear. After her acquittal for murder, Mrs. Larmon was arrested on a federal warrant charging her with transporting a stolen automobile across the state line, but was freed after a brief hearing.
• June 22, 1920, the theft of 120 pints of whiskey valued at $241 was reported to Chief Haynes. It was stolen from the drug store of R. F. White at 812 W. Fifth St. Dr. White was out of town at the time and the store was in the charge of H. B. Pleasant, who, with a boy, sleeps above the store. They state that the work was done so quietly that they heard no sounds during the night, but discovered the theft Monday morning.
• June 23, many persons looked out of office windows on St. Ann Street when they heard a noise that sounded like the buzz of propellers and saw what they thought was an airplane in the middle of the street. At a distance, it very much resembled an airplane, but it was a hybrid, not a hydroplane. It was the Navy aero car that arrived from Evansville for a four-week tour of Kentucky and will be here until Thursday morning.
• June 24, during the severe electrical and rain storm in Henderson, Demperwolf Bros. lost 12 valuable farm mules when lightning struck a barn on the Merritt farm at Schuffletown. Eighteen other mules in the barn were injured, several of them so badly that they probably will be destroyed to end their suffering. The mules had been placed in their stalls for the noonday feed and the farmhands had left the barn for only a few minutes before the bolt struck the barn. The barn was on fire in five places.
• June 25, within half an hour after his arrival in the city, Arthur James, one of the men for whom warrants were issued in connection with the recent robberies here, was arrested Thursday night. James came from Louisville on the train and jumped from the train at Doyle and secured a taxi to take him to his home in the west end. Officers Mercer and Chapman were watching for him as was his wife. James told the police he was preparing to give himself up.
• June 26, whether the enjoyment of a boiled ham and seven cans of pork and beans is worth four months of confinement in jail and possibly a worse fate will be pondered over by Henry Smith in Georgetown, Ky., from now until the October grand jury is in session. In county court today, Smith acknowledged breaking into a boxcar as he was stealing a ride from Erlanger and partaking of a breakfast not meant for him.
50 Years Ago
• June 22, 1970, at a recent meeting of the Council of Garden Clubs, a letter was read from Mrs. Martha Backus thanking the clubs for their support of the convention in April and urging them to attend the fall meeting of Audubon Region in October at New Auburn Baptist Church in Russellville. The council was formed in 1968 to bring the garden clubs in the Owensboro area into a relationship of mutual helpfulness.
• June 23, Cynthia Bostick said that her dad had the best Father’s Day present ever when she was crowned Miss Kentucky. Miss Bostick will be coming back to Kentucky in style with a late-model convertible. She has stickers to place on the car identifying her as Miss Kentucky. There is a parade scheduled on Sunday planned by the Owensboro Jaycees, who were her sponsors.
• June 24, after viewing miles of streets in Spartansburg, S.C., lined with flowers in bloom and being impressed with what the sight seemed to say to visitors, an Owensboro man this spring started a movement to put flowers along our streets. R. L. Wible was so pleased with the effect of the flowers along the Carolina town’s streets that he asked the local people about it and learned that it started years ago when a small group of men became concerned about the looks of the city streets.
• June 25, the new Ohio County Optimist Club will be presented its charter in special ceremonies at the Holiday House of the Western Kentucky Parkway. The new Optimist Club, with 36 charter members, was organized April 21 under the sponsorship of the Owensboro Optimist Club. Clifford G. Pash, governor of the Kentucky — West Virginia District of Optimist Clubs, will present the charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.