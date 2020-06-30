A pathetic scene marked the session of circuit court in 1920 when Judge Slack was called upon to pass sentence on six boys, five of whom were convicted of housebreaking and one of attempting to pass a forged check. Judge Slack took occasion to inform the young men of what a horrible place the penitentiary was. He said he went through one of the penitentiaries about 25 years ago and that he never wanted to see the inside walls of another one. He told the boys they may think they were going to have a good time, but they would certainly find the rations and sleeping arrangements very different from what they were no doubt used to. He warned them to lead better lives after they are released and make good citizens.
• June 29, 1920, Dr. Carolyn Geisel, a widely known authority on health topics, held the attention of her audience last night at the Redpath Chautauqua’s second day program. By her force, grace and eloquence, and the convincing power of her arguments, she was both an entertainer and instructor. Dr. Geisel advocates an examination each year by the family physician and believes people take better care of their automobiles than of their bodies.
• June 30, seven persons were injured, one a 15-month-old baby, in an automobile accident in Princeton. The party consisted of members of a family who had motored from the state of Arizona to visit relatives in the Shady Grove section of Caldwell County, and were nearing their destination when the accident occurred. The driver in the car seemed to lose control and plunged against a tree.
• July 1, after all, the people of Owensboro will have somewhere to enjoy a few hours of amusement on Independence Day. Arrangements have been about completed for an old-time all-day picnic at the fairgrounds with barbecued meats and refreshments served. Of course, there will also be several private picnic parties at the fairgrounds. There will all kinds of amusements on the grounds but the principal feature for the day will be had in three horse races.
• July 2, a new Catholic church is to be erected by the members of St. Stephens church on Locust Street. Negotiations for the site, which have been pending for some weeks, were consummated and accepted by Bishop O’Donaghue. The property purchased is the Mike Cary residence and the W.F. Dell property adjoining it. The church will have a full view from Frederica Street, with a frontage of 140 feet and running a back depth of 155 feet.
• July 3, good news for the athletic members of the Country Club is that the tennis courts will be ready to play on Monday afternoon. Work on the swimming pool is being pushed and excavating is proceeding well. The golf green has been skinned and Thomas Leuchars is in charge of the work of getting the links in order is waiting for the grass to grow before cutting it. The western porch of the club has been screened-in so that lunches and teas may be served there.
50 Years Ago
• June 29, 1970, the singing of a special version of the “Miss America Song” was one of the highlights of Owensboro’s welcome to Cynthia Bostick, who, the week before, was the first Miss Owensboro to become Miss Kentucky. She greeted more than 100 friends, relatives and civic leaders who attended a reception in her honor at the Owensboro National Bank penthouse, which followed a parade through downtown. Cynthia was honored with the key to the city.
• June 30, Hancock County Judge Joseph Pell said that the county dog warden, James Harcraft, will start picking up unlicensed dogs in an effort to combat an outbreak of rabies. County Sanitarian J. M. White said 15 head of cattle and six ponies have died recently from rabies. White said the threat comes not only from stray dogs by also from forest animals, especially grey foxes. More than 35 county residents have been bitten by suspected rabid animals.
• July 1, Joseph W. Johnson was chosen as one of 31 engineering scholarship winners from across the state. He will use the scholarship awarded by the Kentucky Department of Highways when he enrolls at Western Kentucky University this fall. The selection for the scholarship was based on American College Test Scores, rank in the graduating class and recommendations from high school personnel. He is working with the highway department this summer in Frankfort where is helping collect information about highway use.
• July 2, a reunion in Henderson rejoined more than 7,000 members of the Muhlenberg Presbytery and the Western Kentucky Presbytery and ended a division that began 105 years ago. The new group took the name of the “Western Kentucky Presbytery (Union).” Unlike some family reunions, there was no bitterness among the members and no disagreements. Both presbyteries wanted the union because they no longer had emotional ties to the slavery issue that divided them in the beginning.
