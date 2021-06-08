Alleged dancing in 1921 in bathing suits on the beach across the river is being probed by the Men’s Christian League and an effort will be made to improve the conditions said to exist at the beach. The morals committee reported on the matter at the meeting of the league executive committee and a thorough investigation will be made. Members of the league will visit the beach. An effort will be made to have the city intervene on the grounds that the city jurisdiction also includes the island. Managers of the beach said they will welcome an inspection. They deny that there was any dancing in bathing suits or any conduct that could offend anyone.
• June 7, 1921, Miss Florence Lockhart, the nurse’s instructor at the city hospital, has resigned and will return to her home in Canada. Miss Lockhart came here from Canada last September. She made many friends at the hospital who regret to see her leave. Miss Lockhart and Miss Lena Cooper left Monday for a visit to Mammoth Cave from where they will go to Louisville to attend the state meeting.
• June 8, a thief entered the Edwards store in Calhoun, gaining entrance by climbing a plank and cutting the screen from a high window. He only got $7.50 in change and 25 pennies. The plank was forgotten and left standing, showing how the thief had gotten into the store. Proprietor Edwards sent to Sebree for a bloodhound. This afternoon, the dog was given the scent from the plant and left directly to the home of James Freeman. The man ran when saw the dog and the officers, but was caught and placed in jail.
• June 9, Mrs. Florence Cartwright, who was injured three months ago in an automobile accident on the Henderson Road, denied the statement made following the accident that the wreck was caused by her effort to save the life of a chicken. Mrs. Cartwright initially said she saw a chicken about to be run over and pulled at the steering wheel causing the car to turn over, seriously hurting her. Cartwright now says that the accident did not happen as stated and that the chicken had been passed a mile back.
• June 10, the Chautauqua this year will be given at Chautauqua Park. This was the decision of the guarantors at their meeting at the Chamber of Commerce. It is hoped to revive the old Chautauqua spirit by having it on the original grounds. The street railway company has plenty of cars to give good service. The tents will be pitched on the grounds far from any annoyances that have been suffered the past few years at the Third Street school grounds.
• June 11, the funeral of Willie Hopper and Ellis Hopper, who live in Centertown, Ohio County, and who were killed by a bolt of lightning while seated under a tree, was held at Providence. The two boys were out squirrel hunting and sought shelter under the tree during a thunderstorm and shower. The lightning struck the tree and it is believed it killed them instantly.
50 Years Ago
• June 7, 1971, a special reading program in the Owensboro Public Schools this year offered double rewards to second-graders at Goodloe and Lee Schools. As a reading incentive, children could choose a book to keep for every five to 10 books that each child read. The two classes earned a total of 310 books for their personal libraries and raised their average reading level from 1.5 in September to 2.7 in May. Owsley’s class at Goodloe read 672 books and children in Mrs. Brown’s room at Lee School read 726 books.
• June 8, the renovation of Rash Stadium, including new seats and construction of new restrooms and a new press box, was approved by the Owensboro Board of Education. The board awarded the contract for aluminum plank seats to Drennan Educational Equipment Company on its bid of $6,107. The decision to install new seats followed a review of the original proposal to cover the present wood planks with an aluminum sheath when the alternative of new seats was offered at a slightly greater cost than the recovering.
• June 9, contributions of $5,500 from Owensboro citizens and businessmen have made it possible for 96 members of the Owensboro High School band to participate in the Festival of Five Flags at Pensacola, Florida, this week. They have practiced eight hours daily since school closed and will march in parades and contests at Pensacola on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For two months, band members have approached cars at major Owensboro intersections, holding out half-gallon milk cartons for donations.
• June 10, with Old Man Weather cooperating enough to let the parade participants get by without a drenching, the Owensboro Regatta got off to a noisy, colorful start. Nearly 100 units took part in the parade that passed through crowded streets. The highlight was the four hydroplanes that had arrived for the race. As the boats passed the kids went wild trying to retrieve the buttons the crews tossed along the way. Floats, boats and pretty girls graced the event, which lasted an hour.
