Edward N. Speer was nearly electrocuted in 1919 when, while standing in a bathtub at his home, he started to turn on the electric light. Mr. Speer was badly burned about the arms and hands while his feet were also split and burned. Only the burning out of the fuse in the light saved his life. Mrs. Speer, who came to her husband's rescue, was also burned when, while trying to pull her husband away from the wire, her knee came in contact with the bathtub. Mr. Speer was preparing to take a bath and was standing in the tub when his wife came into the room with the baby, which was fretful. To amuse the child, Mr. Speer started turning the light on and off and in doing so, received the shock.
• Sept. 23, 1919, Rev. James L. Whelan, pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will celebrate his silver jubilee, having been ordained to the priesthood 25 years ago. A handsome gold chalice will be presented to Father Whelan by his congregation as a fitting testimonial of his faithful services. About 50 priests from various sections of Kentucky will be guests at a banquet to be held at St. Joseph's.
• Sept. 24, profiteering in Hopkinsville is appalling, said Judge C. H. Bush to the Christian County grand jury at the opening of the fall term of the Christian circuit court. He instructed the jury to use the Kentucky anti-trust law to prevent firms or individuals from conspiring to raise prices unreasonably. He says the people should have a conscience and if they haven't that they should be brought to a recognition of the rights of others under the law.
• Sept. 25, Miss Mary Coward, who was recently elected truant officer, swore out a warrant for the arrest of W. R. Bates on a charge of violating a law prohibiting the employment of a child under 14 years old without written permission, and the truant officer charged Mr. Bates with employing a boy under 14 years old as a messenger boy. However, Mr. Bates explained to Judge Wells that he had employed the boy only for one trip of service and the charge of against him was dismissed. Miss Coward is now canvassing the city to discover children who are not in school.
• Sept. 26, Waverly Gross claims he is a victim of profiteers. Waverly claims he paid $4 a pint for whiskey that he said he bought from Mack Pirtle. He complained about the price of whiskey when arraigned on the charge of drunkenness, but Judge Pinkston didn't think it had cost him enough and he was given a fine of $30. Gross says the man who sold him whiskey should be indicted for profiteering but he could not produce a witness who saw him buy the whiskey.
• Sept. 27, after he had lain in the road for two hours, John Gill, who was seriously hurt by a fall from a load of tomato crates, was finally rescued and taken to his home. Five of Mr. Gill's ribs and his collar bone were broken and he was rendered unconscious. The accident happened on Livia Road and it was two hours later before he recovered consciousness and was able to attract attention for relief.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 23, 1969, an in-service for teachers in the Daviess County public and parochial school systems will be held at Daviess County High School. The theme of the in-service program is the "Human Side of Teaching." Dr. Charles F. Combs, a professor in the department of education of Southern Illinois University, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss the topics of "Human Aspect of Education" and "The Person for Tomorrow."
• Sept. 24, Owensboro Area Garden Clubs Council completed plans for the Oct. 24 program, "Teaching Table Techniques," at the meeting at the home of Mrs. Joseph Stiles, president. Mrs. William Hartley, chairman of the council's "Industrial Beautification Contest" reported that the council is actively working through a committee composed of a representative from each club. The contest will be next spring and awards presented to participating industries on the basis of improvement on the appearance of their grounds.
• Sept. 25, women who have been historically outstanding will be portrayed by club presidents in the nine districts of Kentucky Federation of Women's Club in a presentation at the fall board meeting in Owensboro. The presentation on noted women at the President's Council Breakfast focuses attention on the Diamond Jubilee celebration this year of the Kentucky federation.
• Sept. 26, meeting community needs seemed to be the theme of the September meeting of the Mayor's Human Relations Committee at Owensboro Motor Inn. A plea for help with the burgeoning chores of the HRC and Owensboro Churches for Better Homes resulted in the naming of Mrs. Albert Aromatorio as coordinator for the two groups. She will meet with the HRC and contact other human relations committees for information on their programs.
