The opening day for the 1920 Owensboro automobile show has arrived and motorists and fans will readily appreciate the efforts of the exhibitors when viewing the results of their planning and work during the past few weeks. The Owensboro Automobile Dealers’ Association has a display of which it may well be proud — an exhibition in which any city in the country could well take pride. The exhibitors spent the day yesterday placing their cars, trucks and tractors. The electricians completed their work last evening and the lights were thrown on to note the effect, and the great floor of the Daviess County Loose Leaf warehouse was a blaze of light from the high power tungsten lights blinking in and out of the decorations. Down the central aisleway as far as the eye can see are festoons of American flags and the national colors. The white and green effect, with shining cars, is to be admired.
• March 30, 1920, local women who wish to join the class in citizenship or Woman’s League for Citizenship, which the Woman’s club has had in contemplation, are requested to enroll at the city hall when an open meeting will be called. The class will be instructed by Mrs. W. H. Conant. Mrs. W. M. McCarty ordered 50 copies of Miss Mary Scrughan’s lectures and it will be used as the textbook.
• March 31, Mr. Bradley Neal and Miss Bessie Markwell, of Island, were married by Squire Hite. The couple arrived on the noon train and had dinner at the Rudd and were married and ready to return on the afternoon train to Island. Neal is a coal miner, and both are popular in Island.
• April 1, Postmaster Floyd Laswell will today turn over to Clint Griffith the charge of the Owensboro post office. Mr. Griffith, having been recommended as acting postmaster by the bondsmen for Mr. Laswell, was appointed to the position by the post office department. Mr. Griffith is one of the best-known men of Owensboro and should be well qualified for the position. He was a deputy county clerk for some years.
• April 2, everyone will bear out the statement that the Woman’s Club of Owensboro originated the clean-up and beautification idea in Owensboro. They want cleanliness and beauty in every home, every block and every neighborhood throughout this community. They feel that a city continuously unkept and dirty reflects the standards or lack of standards among those responsible for these conditions. The campaign is supposed to start April 12.
• April 3, if she had not been sick it would have been another story to tell, Mrs. Stella Ashley told Squire Hite when she swore out a warrant against Mrs. Joe Sparks, charging her with assault. Mrs. Ashely declares that Mrs. Sparks sat upon her at Smith’s grocery store, scratching her and pulling her hair and mauling her considerably. Mrs. Ashley retaliated before Mr. Smith succeeded in separating them.
Fifty Years Ago
• March 30, 1970, Easter Sunday 1970 was unique. There was no record to be found in Owensboro that there has ever been snow covering the ground in Owensboro or its immediate environs on Easter Sunday. Talks with people who pride themselves on their memory of events remembered no snow cover on a previous Easter. Easter egg hunting in 6 inches of snow in Louisville was no better than the same prospect in Owensboro with only 2.
• March 31, a two-day crash course in census-taking opened Monday at four locations in Owensboro to prepare local workers for the national census that begins Wednesday. Sixty-five census takers who will cover Daviess County are being trained at the Trinity Episcopal Church, St. John Methodist Church, the 18th Street branch of Central Bank and Trust, and the Owensboro National Bank. A total of 388 census takers have been assigned duties in the local region.
• April 1, valedictorian and salutatorian of the 1970 graduating class at Owensboro High School are Polly Koch and Barbara Phillips. Polly is a National Merit Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. Barbara is also a National Merit Scholar and was recently selected as a star pupil for Daviess County. She sings in a quartet.
• April 2, the continuous community betterment efforts of Livermore — spearheaded by the Livermore Woman’s Club — merited honorable mention in the 1969 National Cleanup Contest. The recognition certificate was presented at dinner here by William R. Nash, Department of Natural Resources. Virtually every segment of the community contributed to the overwhelming success of beautification efforts here as young and old joined hands. The target areas were the commercial district, residential and the riverfront.
