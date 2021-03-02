A crowd packed a courtroom in 1921 to hear the examining trial of Jim Nichols, who was arrested Sunday night charged with being an accessory to the killing of Luther “Shine” Grimes at Pryor’s Restaurant following a quarrel over a mule. Following the evidence from others that Nichols and Grimes had been quarreling and that Nichols hit Grimes before a man named Davis shot him. Davis is alleged to have pulled a pistol from his pocket and shot the man in the back of the head as he was trying to leave the restaurant.
• March 1, 1921, Louis D. Baer, an agent here for the Ford Company, severed his connection with the company when he turned over the business to Messrs. J. H. Stark and Ed Stark and E. R. McHenry, who have leased his garage on Fourth Street and will continue to conduct the business. Mr. Baer, who has been very successful, will retire from active business for the time being. The members of the new firm bring with them a high reputation as businessmen.
• March 2, a native of Kentucky’s eastern mountain region, “Uncle” Jerry Souders of Cannelton, Indiana, is celebrating his 100th birthday today at the home of his daughter, Mrs. William E. May. He came to Indiana many years ago to work in the Rock Island stone quarries near Cannelton and was long an active laborer, but since the death of his wife has resided with their only surviving child. Mr. Souders’ first presidential ballot, cast in his native state for “The Commoner” Henry Clay, was lost, but he voted last November for incoming executive, Warren G. Harding.
• March 3, Dr. J. Hickman has had plans prepared by landscape garden experts for beautifying the courtyard of the courthouse. The Elks have agreed to undertake the financing of the matter. It is proposed to lay permanent walks diagonally from each corner of the courthouse yard that will connect with a circular walk around the building. Shrubs will be planted in the corner along the walks to prevent pedestrians from killing the grass. The light posts that were formerly useful and now ornamental will be placed inside the yard.
• March 4, the rear of the building at the northeast corner of Main and Frederica, occupied by Star Cash Grocery No. 12, with the family of Jeff Tungstall living on the second floor, was discovered in a mass of flames. Before the fire had been gotten under control, the rear of the building had been gutted and the stock of groceries badly damaged. It is believed the fire started from a stove in the rear of the grocery. Nothing was saved but the few clothes the family wore and a pocketbook.
• March 5, Squire J. W. Ware has mysteriously disappeared and his whereabouts are unknown. He left home Thursday morning in the best of spirits. He told his wife that he was coming to Owensboro and would be later than usual returning home. That was the last that has been heard of him by his family members. It has been learned he was not seen in Owensboro except at the “Go-Gas” service station. He had extensive repairs made on his car and took a considerable amount of money out of the Owensboro bank last week.
50 Years Ago
• March 1, 1971, since her appointment four years ago, Mrs. Chris Lashbrook has expanded the YWCA Y-Teen program from four to eight active groups with a ninth Y-Teen group to be organized later this year, and has set up ceramics and ice skating programs for YWCA adults. Mrs. Lashbrook serves as adviser-leader to three Y-Teen groups while directing the programs of all eight.
• March 2, Heart Fund contributions here in February passed the $10,000 mark, reported George Lauffer, Owensboro-Daviess County Heart Association president. Tom Payne, Kentucky Wesleyan College senior and chairman of the “Bounce for Beats,” hopes to boost last year’s totals. “Bounce” is a 24-hour basketball program that will start Friday April 2 and continue through Saturday.
• March 3, the deadline for submitting nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by the Volunteer Bureau of Owensboro and Daviess County, is March 15. The Volunteer of the Year, a person who has given their time and talents to the service of others during the past year, will be honored at a banquet in April. Organizations will be allowed to nominate one volunteer in six categories — career, community, leadership, group, homemaker, retired and student.
• March 4, former Army Sgt. Don. J. Jenkins, 22, of Quality in Butler County, has been awarded the nation’s highest military honor in ceremonies at the White House. Jenkins was presented the Medal of Honor by President Nixon for bravery while under fire in South Vietnam’s Mekong Delta on Jan. 6, 1969. Jenkins battled the enemy with a machine gun, a rifle, a grenade launcher and two anti-tank guns. During the encounter, he was seriously wounded and made three trips under heavy fire to rescue wounded men.
