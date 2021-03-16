After having chased a man who stole a fish from his market on St. Elizabeth Street several blocks, L.L. Cook, aged 50, returned to his shop, sat down and died in a few moments.
His death was pronounced due to heart failure. Cook and his son-in-law, J.P. Cadel, were cleaning a fish which the man had purchased and while they were at work the man grabbed a large fish and ran.
Mr. Cook gave chase and succeeded in catching him after running about a block. He brought him back and locked him in a room. The man succeeded in getting out and Mr. Cook chased him, but gave up the run after going about a block.
• March 15, 1921, Squire J. W. Ware, who left his home a week ago under unusual circumstances, telling his wife he would return at night, arrived home early Monday morning. Squire Ware would make no statement in regard to his trip but it was learned that in addition to visiting Salem, Ill., and Evansville, Ind., from the latter place writing home, he went to St. Louis. The Squire did not return in his automobile having been forced to leave it in Illinois by high water.
• March 16, conditions in the three Daviess County dairies which have been visited by Miss Sarah H. Vance, state director of the bureau of pure food and drugs, who is making a sanitary inspection with the cooperation of the health department, were found to be very bad. Miss Vance emphasizes her discussion of the matter that an expensive plant is not necessary for cleanliness. The farmer can take some simple sanitary precautions and can furnish milk that will compare to the best dairies.
• March 17, W. A. Sherrill, former resident of Daviess County, was killed several days ago in Tombstone, Arizona, by his roommate who mistook him for a burglar. Sherrill, who left here about ten years ago, is said to have returned to his room late at night and that his roommate mistook him for a burglar and fired at him, striking him in the head and killing him instantly. Sherrill had been a cashier for many years at the Utica Deposit Bank until an alleged shortage of $5,000 was discovered in his accounts.
• March 18, John Weber, widely known farmer who lives in Maceo and who has figured in court frequently is again in the toils of the law. Robert Weber, a brother, swore out a warrant against John charging him with taking property of another. It is alleged that John unlawfully removed some fence material, principally posts, from the farm at Maceo which was left to the estate which is now in litigation.
• March 19, the twelfth entry in the free-for-all race for jailer is W. T. (Bud) Doriot, well-known and liked Democrat, announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Doriot has had experience for six years as deputy jailer under R. C. Calhoun and two years as a policeman which highly qualifies him for the position. This is the first time he has sought a public office and he will appreciate the support of his friends.
50 Years Ago
• March 15, 1971, Herbert Norris, jeweler in Louisville, has a good eye for gold dust. So when a local bank decided to tear down the old Harcourt & Company building, which housed a jewelry and engraving firm for 40 years, Norris asked if he could inspect the building before the wrecking crews arrived. He spent five weeks in the structure using a high-powered vacuum cleaner on the floorboards and window sills. At the end of the five weeks, he had salvaged $2,682 worth of gold dust.
• March 16, Betty Sue Hill, director of special education for the Owensboro Public Schools, has been appointed by Gov. Louie B. Nunn to serve as a regional chairman of the Kentucky Task Force for Exceptional Children for the Green River Area Development District. Miss Hill will assist the 11-member state task force to mobilize plans for a survey focusing on Kentucky’s exceptional children, their required services and needs. Miss Hill was selected because of her interest and dedication to the needs of these children.
• March 17, the Miss Owensboro Pageant will be held Saturday in the Daviess County High School auditorium. Fourteen girls are competing for the title and will be rated on poise, personality, appearance in evening gown and swimsuit and talent. The pageant is sponsored by the Owensboro Jaycees.
• March 18, television has given new dimension to nutrition for 550 fourth-grade boys and girls in 19 of the Owensboro City School classrooms. A series of eight ETV nutrition programs entitled “Snacking the 1-2-3-4- Way,” included student participation. Nutrition education lends itself to educational television which is a relatively new tool in the Owensboro area. Many of the ETV programs employ techniques that arouse the children’s interests in nutrition to make possible a format that often could not be reproduced by every classroom teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.