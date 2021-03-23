Ola Russell and Maggie Hedgeman were arrested by Night Chief Williams and Patrolmen Fielden and Brown in 1921, charged with having held up and robbed W. L. Snyder of $22. It is claimed the holdup was staged in front of the Western School about 11 o’clock. Snyder told the police that he was returning home from a church meeting in the West End of the city when two women grabbed him and tore his coat and trousers and secured his money. The women deny their guilt.
• March 22, 1921, the prompt arrival of Sheriff Swayne Walker and several deputies at Bondurant Station, Hickman, Ky., probably averted mob action against Oscar Seay. Enraged over the way Seay had unmercifully whipped an 18-month-old baby girl, between 50 and 75 armed men surrounded the Seay home threatening the man. While Sheriff Walker argued with them and tried to persuade them not to injure Seay, Deputy Joe Wall slipped him out of the house.
• March 23, Owensboro veterans met at the Y.M.C.A. last evening and formed a local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to be known as the Owensboro post until the next meeting on March 28th when a name will be selected from among those who made the supreme sacrifice. Mike Callas was elected temporary post commander. It was voted to make the initiation fee only $1.
• March 24, different organizations taking part in the school garden work last year will be asked to finance it in the same manner this year, which was dedicated by representatives of the different organizations attending the meeting yesterday afternoon at the Chamber of Commerce. About $800 will be needed. There is a notable lack of supervisors to overcome as quite a number of teachers this year will be out of the city during the summer months.
• March 25, the finance and case committees of the Welfare League held a roundtable discussion of cases completed and those still active, and made decisions as to what is best to be done with some of them at the headquarters in city hall. In several cases, it was shown the league has been reimbursed for expenditures of coal for families after they were able to get work. Following the roundtable, the finance committee met and talked over plans for the annual drive on April 19 for funds to continue the work the coming year.
• March 26, residents of the Yelvington neighborhood heard a peculiar sound that they were able to account for only after an hour or so of investigation. It was finally found to be air and gas escaping from an old abandoned water well on the farm of O.M. Morris. The well was dug 30 years ago and had been abandoned almost that long. After the unusual sound was located, many persons visited the well and felt and heard the gas escaping. There is considerable excitement over the prospect that it might prove to be a valuable gas well.
• March 22, 1971, 60 off-duty hospital personnel were called into service at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital to help the institution face the most serious emergency in memory. Approximately 100 people flocked to the hospital suffering from food poisoning after attending a noon luncheon at the Lewisport Community Center. The luncheon was sponsored by the Lewisport Lions Club to raise funds for an air conditioner for the center.
• March 23, some 55 teachers from the Daviess County School System will attend an art workshop at Daviess County High School. The workshop will be Wednesday through Friday and will be conducted by Mrs. Jane Callaway, art consultant from Binney and Smith Inc., who has taught extensively and holds a master’s degree from Columbia University. The teachers will spend 15 hours of their own time learning about modern creative art education and some of its materials and tools.
• March 24, Brescia College junior Raju Thundathil received first place in a statewide presentation of research papers at the University of Louisville. The competition took place at an American Chemical Society meeting, sponsored by the Louisville section of the American Chemical Society. Thundathil, a native of Kerala, India, won a $50 prize for his presentation on “The Copper Complexes of Oxamix Acid.”
• March 25, Lawrence Dimanche Gasser, known to many as “L.D.” and by everybody as “Birdie” is retiring from the Messenger and Inquirer on April 2 after 56 years of furnishing millions of words of local copy. Gasser, who will be 74 on March 31, joined the Owensboro Messenger in the spring of 1914 as a cub reporter and proofreader. Through the years, he served as a reporter, sportswriter, sports editor, city editor and columnist.
