Burl Perry, the Hopkins County miner who disappeared at Carbondale in March 1921 and who county authorities believe had been murdered and his body thrown into an abandoned coal pit, is in Owensboro. Miss Sarah Lee Baker, secretary of the Welfare League, after reading reports in the press of the disappearance of the miner, recalled that she had received a call for help from Perry and his family several days ago and upon further investigation, found that they are still in Owensboro. The authorities in Hopkins County hit upon the murder theory after they learned of the disappearance of Perry and after a quantity of blood was found at the mine pit. A trail of blood led from a hay barn near where Perry had been boarding, to the mine. A quantity of earth soaked with this blood has been collected and sent to Louisville for analysis.
• March 29, 1921, Commander-in-Chief Robert G. Woodside addressed a meeting of foreign war veterans at the Y.M.C.A. and organized a local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, an organization composed of veterans who have served in the Army or Navy or Marine Corps in foreign lands or waters during any of the American wars. The organization of the local post was not completed and local veterans still have a chance to become charter members.
• March 30, the disappearance of two cases of 24 bottles each of pharmaceutical compound containing 40% alcohol, which were seized in a raid on the “soft drink” saloon of Andy Ormes in downtown Louisville, came to light when Ormes came to the police station with an order of the court for his property. When Clerk Jacques went to get the goods, he found the two cases, but the bottles had disappeared. How the theft was accomplished in police headquarters under the noses of the police is a mystery.
• March 31, the health office will move from the Public drug store to a suite of rooms above Karn and Carpenter’s drug store at Fourth and Frederica. The move will be made if improvements underway are completed. E. B. Weitzel, state sanitary inspector, finished the inspection of the 32 restaurants and hotels in Owensboro and has left for Greenville. He said conditions are somewhat better than they were found two or three months ago when he was here.
• April 1, April began playing an All Fools day joke on forecasters, just as the March lion roared over the border, after breaking a 10-year record high temperature. Early yesterday, the forecaster foresaw heavy frosts. Last night brought a change of opinion and the frost will be negligible. March was the warmest since 1910. The daily mean temperature average was 10.5 degrees above normal. The previous record was 57 degrees 10 years ago.
• April 2, Dave Holeman, charged with killing his brother-in-law, Jim Frank Allen, was brought from his home in Henderson to Dixon and lodged in jail to await the action of the grand jury. Since the killing, Holeman has been at his home in Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound he received at the time of the killing. Finis Holeman, brother of Dave, is in a hospital at Evansville, unable to be removed on account of wounds he received at the time of the killing.
50 years ago
• March 29, 1971, the elite of the Citizens Band industry will gather at Owensboro May 15-16 to honor the recipients of the first annual Caesar awards — statuettes that reflect the head of Caesar — a leader of long ago. Ballots for nomination have been mailed to more than 500 CB clubs around the nation who will select possible winners for the May presentation during the 9th annual “Heart of the Nation” Jamboree and Manufacturers Exposition in the Sportscenter.
• March 30, Lt. Gov. Wendell Ford brings his campaign for the governorship home Wednesday when he makes an all-day visit here to open his Owensboro headquarters and tour schools, industries and businesses in the area. Ford will speak to campaign workers and others at the formal opening of his headquarters at 422 Frederica St. The lieutenant governor will open his all-day tour with a television interview at Gabe’s Tower and then visit Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro High School and Brescia College.
• March 31, Ben Allen Burns, a vocational agriculture teacher and farmer in Daviess County for 24 years, announced his candidacy for state commissioner of agriculture. A native of Daviess County, the 51-year-old Burns tossed his hat into the political ring for the first time at a special news conference called here. Burns is a grain and tobacco farmer and partner in the Burns Brothers farming operation.
• April 1, John E. Bouvier has been appointed executive director of the Green River Crime Council and will take up his new duties on April 12. Bouvier is currently working as a juvenile counselor for the State Department of Child Welfare. He succeeds Rodney Fowler, who resigned. The Green River Crime Council covers law enforcement activities in seven counties. He will help police, sheriff departments and courts improve the criminal justice system.
