Ivo Davis, the man wanted in Owensboro in 1921 for the murder of Luther “Shine” Grimes, was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa, according to word received by Chief of Police Haynes from Chief Young, of Waterloo. According to witnesses, Davis shot Grimes in the head following an argument over a bottle of whisky. The shooting occurred on Plum Street. Jim Nichols and Grimes are alleged to have first engaged in the dispute and Nichols hit Grimes. Davis is then alleged to have pulled a pistol from his pocket and shot Grimes twice, killing him instantly. Chief Haynes learned that Davis was staying with a sister in Iowa.
• March 8, 1921, Harry R. Moore will succeed Charles A. Krause as manager of the Empress Theatre and will assume charge March 14. Mr. Krause will go to Paducah and become manager of the Arcade theater there. Mr. Moore has been connected with local theatrical interests for the past five or six years. He was manager of the Plaza at Owensboro. He has been a member of the orchestra at the Bleich.
• March 9, despite the large numbers of persons who were vaccinated during the smallpox epidemic of the winter, which it is believed was largely instrumental in stamping out the disease, it seems that a new epidemic has started. Five cases were reported Tuesday, making six reported this week. Only two cases of smallpox were reported last week. Diphtheria, which has been rather prevalent, also continues.
• March 10, Dr. J. W. Ellis has received word from his son, Dr. W. T. Ellis, of Philadelphia, that he has been elected chief surgeon at the Stetson Hospital and began his duties in that capacity. Dr. Ellis is a Daviess County boy and his many friends will be glad to learn of his success. He is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and graduated president of his class at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Ellis is a namesake of his uncle, Captain W. T. Ellis.
March 11, her effort to save the life of a chicken may cost Mrs. Florence Cartwright her own life. Mrs. Cartwright was riding to Owensboro four other persons in a car driven by Bant Able. As the car approached a brick church on the Henderson Road, Mrs. Cartwright saw a chicken dart in the front of the car. She grasped the wheel, causing the car to swerve into an incline at the side of the road and turn over. She sustained a broken wrist and broken arm.
March 12, Miss Kathryn Evans, Owensboro High School representative in the Green River oratorical contest held at the high school, was awarded the gold medal on her oration, “Fire, Living Fire” over speakers from Fordsville, Livermore, Whitesville and Utica. Freeman Atherton, of Livermore, came in second in the contest. There was a large crowd in attendance and much interest taken in the contest.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1971, Rockport’s well-known tourist attraction, Lincoln Pioneer Village, is in for a much-needed facelift. The village is a memorial to Abraham Lincoln’s 14 formative years in Spencer County from 1816 to 1830. One of the sides of the Josiah Crawford Home has caved in. Water from leaks has dripped on grand pianos and other exhibits in the storehouse that has antiques for the museum. Other buildings are structurally falling apart.
March 9, construction of a new Whitesville School building received conditional approval from a State Department of Education survey team. The team, which met with the Daviess County Board of Education, said a new school building would be recommended if the estimated cost could be trimmed to about $120,000. The survey team discussed and suggested plans to reduce the overall size of the building. The survey team noted that not replacing the school facilities damaged by the windstorm would leave an unused gym facility.
March 10, the only two hearses in Garrett, Indiana, were missing on Tuesday. Patrolman Gene Snook said both of the city’s two mortuaries reported they couldn’t find their hearses, one gold, the other white. Each had thought attendants put the hearses in public garages. There was speculation that the disappearance might have to do with the fact Garrett won a regional high school basketball tournament.
March 11, the deadline for entering the Miss Owensboro pageant is today, according to pageant chairman Tom Milton. Ten hopefuls have entered the Owensboro Jaycees-sponsored competition. To be eligible, a girl must be 18 years old by Labor Day but not older than 28, and she must not be married or divorced. Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Bostick, will be mistress of ceremonies and Dianne Crump, reigning Miss Owensboro, will take part.
