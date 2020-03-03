Mrs. Walter Evans, county home demonstration agent, received word in 1920 from Miss Mary E. Lesch, field agent in clothing from state university at Lexington, that she will arrive in Owensboro on March 14 to prepare for meetings in the county. Miss Lesch will discuss clothing plans with the women who attend these meetings — renovating and other clothing subjects. The women may bring with them any garments that needing cleaning, dyeing, etc., and just what to be done with them may be decided in open meeting so that the day may be helpful to all of the women present. The women are requested to bring notebooks and pencils and small pieces of material and thread for copying any trimming devices Miss Lesch may have.
• March 2, 1920, the rapid increase in the number of pool rooms in Owensboro and the increased interest in playing pool since the saloons have been put out of business has led to a city ordinance to regulate the hours during which the pool rooms can remain open. An ordinance closing pool and billiard rooms from midnight to 6 o’clock in the morning was put upon its first reading at the meeting of the city commissioners.
• March 3, during the past month, the Red Cross nurse, Miss Katie Malone, has made 228 visits in the interest of people who are ill in the city. During the month, 33 new cases have been added to the number on her records at the first of the month, which was 14. Twenty-four of the new cases have been influenza patients. Miss Malone has been in the field from early morning until into the night since the delivery of her car.
• March 4, the W. C. A. held its regular monthly meeting at the Mary Kendall home and a splendid report of the month’s work just past was read by the matron, Miss Agnes Osborne. A valuable donation during the past week has been a cow and a splendid supply of feed. Very shortly the home will be enclosed with a new fence and a new wall will be put in front of the home, replacing the wall now falling in places.
• March 5, the Red Cross units are selling off their equipment and turning the funds into the chapter treasury. There are now 325 children enrolled in the Junior Red Cross in the city school. St. Francis Academy has 278 members. During the month of February, 83 cases were handled and 171 visits were made and 101 letters were written.
• March 6, Judge R. W. Slack will convene the March term of the McLean Circuit Court at Calhoun on March 15. The docket will be light but there are two important cases slated for trial. One is that of G. W. Eskridge, of Owensboro, whose case was venued to McLean County. He is charged with being an accessory to the murder of Peyton Gordon by Town Townsley. Townsley was sent to prison for 21 years.
50 Years Ago
• March 2, 1970, mention of cardboard furniture probably arouses memories of paper dolls and dollhouses in the minds of most people, but to the U. S. Bureau of the Census, it’s strictly business and highly economical. During the 1970 census of population and housing, the Bureau of Census will use cardboard furnishings to equip 20,000 spaces in 393 districts in an economy move in which it expects to save some $400,000 nationwide. It will cost about $8 per working space.
• March 3, on Thursday Daviess County children from 5 through 11 years of age will have an opportunity to be vaccinated against rubella measles at the Owensboro-Daviess County Health Department. On Feb. 24, the health department began a drive to vaccinate about 12,000 children of this area that fall in this age group. The drive was started to protect unborn babies of this area from birth defects.
• March 4, the Kentucky Education Association said the strike has served its purpose. The boycott appeared to have suffered its hardest blow during the weekend when injunctions were issued against 6,000 teachers in the Louisville and Jefferson County system. The dispute erupted after Gov. Louie B. Nunn failed to set aside pay raises for educators in his budget.
• March 5, the annual fund drive by the Owensboro-Daviess County Heart Association on Heart Sunday and Heart Month was one of the most successful held. George F. Lauffer, Heart chairman, stated that the drives will pass the $12,500 mark and will set the record over previous drives of the local association. The Heart campaign will continue with the “Bounce for Beats” to be staged by the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.