Fifteen young ladies of Daviess and other counties of Kentucky were scheduled to take the white veil at Mt. St. Joseph’s academy in 1920. This was the first step toward their becoming nuns. Two years later they will take the black veil and vows. The taking of the habit will be attended with impressive services following the solemn high mass which will be sung by the Rev. E. S. Fitzgerald. The young ladies will enter the sanctuary attired as brides but after the mass will leave and take the habit, returning to have the veil placed upon their heads.
• March 16, 1920, after a very convincing and forceful sermon at First Baptist Church by Rev. W. C. Boone on “Christian Union,” taking up reasons why the Southern Baptist Convention refused to cooperate with the Inter-church world movement, the members of the First Baptist Church unanimously adopted a resolution that precludes the members of the First Baptist Church having anything to do with the movement. Rev. Boone believes that those in New York should not dictate the policies of the church.
• March 17, Stewart N. McMullin, prohibition enforcement officer who was indicted for first-degree murder for having shot and killed Henry Carlton in New York during a raid, is known here. The McMullin family lived in Henderson before coming to Owensboro. Stewart McMullin was indicted and tried several years ago for participating with other boys in the murder of an aged umbrella mender.
• March 18, of the 106 club members eligible for diplomas and invited to attend the Rotary luncheon at the Masonic Temple given in honor of the graduates, there were 76 present. The diplomas were awarded following a talk by Carl Buckler, state club leader, who addressed the Rotarians and their guests. Following the luncheon, pictures were made of the guests and Rotarians in the courtyard.
• March 19, R. I. Schonitzer, president of the Scientific Steel Wool Company, is in Owensboro in the interest of locating a plant in this city for the manufacture of machines for their own use for the making of steel wool. It is the plan to locate the plant in Owensboro and begin the manufacture of steel wool about the first of May. The site of the plant has not been decided upon. The first machine is expected to be completed about May 1.
• March 20, a bloodhound brought from Evansville was put on the trail of parties who entered the residence of Mr. W. W. Hensley and secured $64 from Mr. Hensley’s pockets, and a short time later entered the home of Mr. William Fields and stole a gold watch, a Masonic pin and a black satin dress. The bloodhounds followed the foot tracks to the river bank. The thieves also tried to enter the residence of Dr. Kincheloe, but the window as locked.
50 Years Ago
• March 16, 1970, for the second straight year, a young lady has won the Messenger and Inquirer’s “Sweet Sixteen” contest. Miss Kathy Johnson is the 1970 winner as she has correctly named 12 of the 16 regional tournament winners who will play in the state meet in Louisville this week. Miss Johnson will receive her prize — two choice reserved seat tickets to each of the eight sessions of the tournament.
• March 17, the Owensboro Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring an Anti-Litter Slogan contest in conjunction with the clean up-fix up campaign coordinated by the civic improvement committee of the Chamber of Commerce. Anyone interested in entering the contest should write a slogan of 10 words or less related to the litter problem. The winning slogan will be used during the clean up-fix up campaign beginning in April.
• March 18, fiscal court welcomed $104,034 in excess fees from former County Clerk Charles Ware and Jailer Arthur Lee Hale. Ware turned in a whopping $79,621 in closing out his eight-year career as county clerk. In the course of his two terms as county clerk, his office delivered a total of $491,846 in excess fees. The money goes into the county’s general fund. Hale’s jail yielded $24,413 for calendar 1969. The jail’s income is chiefly $3 a day received from the city.
• March 19, the Bronze Star with “V” Device for valor, and the First Oak Leaf Cluster to the Bronze Star have been awarded posthumously to Cpl. Glenn M. Bradley, of Owensboro, who died Sept. 22, 1969, of wounds received in action in Vietnam. Disregarding his own safety during heavy fire, Bradley crawled forward in a clearing to place suppressive fire upon hostile positions. Bradley refused to withdraw and continued firing until the enemy broke contact.
