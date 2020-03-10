Between runs in 1920, some of the boys at the Central Fire Station were finding recreation and profit in hatching chickens. They formed what they call the “Firemen’s Chicken Hatchers Association,” of which Sport Logsdon is general manager, and Lee Muckenfuss is advertising agent. Mr. Muckenfuss says that the association hatches chickens that “are guaranteed to stand up and peck.” At the present time, the firemen have about a thousand eggs in the incubators, which they have placed in the basement of the fire station. One hatching has already been delivered and preparations are being made to start two more incubators. They expect a big business this year.
• March 9, 1920, Joe Moore, who, for the past 10 years has been manager of the S. W. Anderson women’s ready to wear department, will leave April 15 for Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he will be buyer and manager of the women’s ready to wear department of the Calhoun Dry Goods Company. This position comes as a merited promotion for Mr. Moore, who has given up his time to building up and putting the women’s ready to wear of the Anderson Store on its present high plane.
• March 10, the Associated Charities will have its one-day campaign for funds March 23. All plans regarding the campaign will be completed at a dinner to be given at the Masonic Temple the evening of March 22 for the leaders and solicitors. There will be between 50 and 60 men in the field on that day soliciting funds to carry on the city work of the association for another year. More material relief than usual has been given the past month due to the severe weather.
• March 11, Beverly Childess, a young married man who has been boarding on Center Street, was perhaps fatally injured at the Kentucky and Virginia Tobacco company plant when a press for prizing tobacco fell on his head. Childess was in charge of this when the heavy lid, which is used to press the tobacco, fell on his head, pinning it against the upper edge of the hogshead. He was working alone at the time and his cries drew the other workmen to the spot.
• March 12, E. Walter Williams, who went to Cincinnati recently on business, has been missing since Sunday night when he wired his wife that he had started home, and efforts to locate him have so far failed. Mrs. Williams has wired the chief of police in Cincinnati expressing the fear that her husband may have been assaulted.
• March 13, just as soon as all of the different organizations contributing to the success of the school gardens have appointed their committees on this phase of city work, a meeting will be held and plans made for continuing the school gardens, or the 1920 Thrift Gardens. Last year, funds in the amount of $779.81 were contributed. Children of Owensboro raised food valued at $33,700. There were 1,324 children enrolled in the garden work last year.
50 Years Ago
• March 9, 1970, the Green River Electric Cooperative Corporation of Owensboro is seeking permission to construct an additional private boat dock near its present docks in the Owensboro River from the Louisville Corps of U.S. Engineers. Plans submitted indicate that the dock will consist of six, 13-inch steel pipes driven into the river bed, filled with concrete and extending above the water surface to an elevation of 363 feet, or 5 feet above normal pool elevation.
• March 10, Mrs. Dorothy Morrison conducted the business sessions of the Kentucky Society of Radiologic Technologists held last weekend in Lexington. About 75 registered technologists throughout the state attended the seventh annual meeting and educational seminar. The morning session was devoted to topical lectures by physicians and a veterinarian, and a corporation executive conducted the workshop later in the day.
• March 11, Cynthia Bostick has been accepted by the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Cynthia auditioned before the academy faculty in New York last week and will enroll as a student in October. For her audition, she did cuttings from “Hello, Dolly!” and “Anne of a Thousand Days.” While in New York, Cynthia plans to audition for as many plays as possible and would like to perform in musicals.
• March 12, Owensboro’s GE Display Devices Operation (DDO) has entered another rapidly growing but competitive market with a new product scheduled for manufacturing in April. The new product is a low voltage indicator tube that is capable of displaying numbers on a fluorescent-type grid. This type of tube is used to display numbers for desk calculators, computer consoles, clock radios and TV channel selectors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.