With the arrest of Ben Nicholson, age 16 years, in 1921, who was charged with a crime for which he was landed in jail, an investigation revealed young Nicholson was merely a tool in the hands of older men who plied him with “white mule” and led him into the commission of a crime. The Nicholson case furnished an opportunity to get evidence against the gambling joints that would stick. Young Nicholson is said to have proved a valuable mine of information. It was discovered that many high school boys of Henderson were being enticed into the gambling dens and relieved of their money.
• May 10, 1921, a burglar attempted to enter the home of Martin Yewell and O.P. Winford late Sunday night but was frightened away before he made entry. He was endeavoring to gain entrance through the bathroom window and then from the bedroom window when his flashlight awakened Mr. Winford, who got up to see what was wanted. By that time, Mr. Yewell had also become aroused and the burglar fled.
• May 11, the recreational institute to be put on by the Community Service, Inc., at the armory had its first session when 70 of the 100 enrolled for three weeks training attended. Albert Oberst, president, opened the institute with a few remarks on the aims and purposes of the institute. The psychology of play was explained by L. B. Sharp and practical lessons in community games for mixed schools and actives games were given by Sophia Fishback and Melvin Shepherd.
• May 12, William Stirman was run down by an automobile in St. Louis about a week ago and is now in a hospital there. He was crossing the street to mail a letter and did not see the car coming. A gash was cut in his head, his back sprained and a leg cut. He was unconscious for several hours. He writes friends that it will be several months before he will recover. Mr. Stirman is traveling for a paint firm and makes St. Louis his headquarters.
• May 13, in observance of National Hospital Day, the public was invited to visit the hospital. About 100 guests were shown over the hospital by the nurses and punch was served. No enrollments were taken but several young women were interested and may enroll for training. The hospital rooms were beautifully decorated with spring flowers.
• May 14, the biggest hit in the history of the high school senior circus was scored by the class of 1921. The minstrels, with its large cast of comedians and singers, were encored repeatedly. Eleven shows offered varied attractions in the gymnasium and the Hawaiian garden, and the music was popular.
50 Years Ago
• May 10, 1971, six local Junior Achievement companies are in the running for this year’s company of the year honors. The winner will be announced at the Future Unlimited banquet in the Sportscenter. Finalists include Dav-O-Ca-Co, Hojaco, Jake, Nolimco, WOMICO and Citizens State Bank. All company members must pass a written test for their company to be eligible, and the top five officers of the finalist companies must be interviewed by the local J. A. board.
• May 11, Pleasant Ridge Homemakers Club has greatly improved the home life of its members throughout the quarter-century since its organization. In late 1946, Mrs. Thelma House Johnson and Mrs. Mildred Tinsley visited housewives in Pleasant Ridge to ascertain the extent of interest in the formation of a homemakers club. The charter meeting held at the home of Mrs. Rachel Young attracted 15 members. Many of the members have also served as 4-H club leaders.
• May 12, an Owensboro native and his wife have been credited with saving the lives of two small children living in an orphanage in Quito, Ecuador. Wayne Keelin and his wife, Hilda, became interested in ham radios about a year ago. Keelin was listening to his set on April 10 when he heard “This an emergency” over and over again. The nameless voice continued with the story of three children in an orphanage who were dying of lead sulfate poisoning and there was no medicine to help them. Keelin was able to send the medicine they needed.
• May 13, the schedule for the major events taking place in connection with the Owensboro Regatta, June 9-13, has been set. The Regatta parade will take place in the downtown area June 9 and following that, the drivers and their boats will gather on First Street. June 10 activities will include the boat show and Sing-Out America, a folk festival, and Up with People.
