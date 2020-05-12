G. M. King swore out warrants against his wife, Mabel King, and Lola Racine, wife of Fred Racine, in 1920 charging them with maintaining a nuisance by operating an immoral resort at Second and Crittenden streets. Both women denied the charges. His wife said that he refused to support her and that she left him. She secured employment from Mrs. Racine as a cook for $6 a week and board. The Racine woman claims that she is able to prove that she is conducting a respectable boarding house. The warrants she says are spite on the part of King because his wife left him. King claims that he went to the house and found men and women congregated there. He tried to persuade his wife to leave and was driven away by a one-legged man with a revolver.
• May 11, 1920, if the plans of the Ministerial Association are carried out, every business in the city will be closed on Sunday, except for one drug store. The grand jury last week considered indictments against soda fountains, grocery stores and drug stores selling other articles except drugs on Sunday, and will give all businesses until May 26 to make arrangements to close on Sunday. If these places fail to cease operating on Sunday it is likely that indictments will be returned.
• May 12, about 1,100 kiddies, some with chaperones, some with their nurses and some in groups with their teachers, enjoyed the trip up the river yesterday on the East St. Louis. Miss Mame Harrison was floor director and what a good time the children did have playing games and dancing to the music furnished by the Swan “Pep Jazz” band. The kiddies reveled in popcorn, candy and all of the goodies.
• May 13, the trial of Mrs. Newton Campbell and her two sons, Alfred and Thurman Allen, charged jointly with killing Mrs. Campbell’s husband May 2, and of Winfield McDaniel, her son-in-law, charged with being an accessory, was delayed. Mrs. Campbell testified that her husband came home that night after having been estranged from her since November. He was drunk and quarreled with Thurman Allen, who picked up a shotgun. This, she said, Campbell took away from the boy after drawing a pistol.
• May 14, Evansville defendants charged with being implicated in an alleged conspiracy to violate the Reed Amendment in an indictment returned by the grand jury will be arraigned. The indictment in which 79 defendants are named was made public by Frederick Van Nuys. It is charged the defendants conspired to violate the Reed Amendment by transporting liquor from Kentucky to Evansville. The penalty is imprisonment for 6 months and $1,000.
• May 15, the circus of the seniors at the high school was a big success. The total receipts from the affair were about $500, which was sufficient for putting out the annual and to defray other expenses of the graduating class. About 750 people thoroughly enjoyed the minstrel and sideshow. Among the attractions were a Wild West show, “The Hall of Horrors,” “Snake Charmers” and “Milky Way.”
50 Years Ago
• May 11, 1970, the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will present its fifth play of the season, “The Mousetrap,” in the Act II Playhouse in the Rudd Hotel May 21-23. The play, an Agatha Christie murder mystery, takes place in a small village not far from London. The production is directed by Norman Phethean. Assisting Norm is Mrs. Henrietta May.
• May 12, the Regatta headquarters was formally opened. The office will handle the sale of Regatta box seats, admission buttons, T-shirts, jackets and pennants. The office will be staffed by volunteers. The opening of the office was marked by the snipping of the traditional ribbon by Mayor Irvin Terrill.
• May 13, Mrs. Franklin K. Rader won the Best of Show Award in the Fleur de Lis Garden Club Placement show in the home of Mrs. Don Draper. Exhibits were open for public viewing during the afternoon and other specials wins tagged were the Merit Award in the horticulture division won by Mrs. Sam Coost. The Conservation Exhibit is being donated to the civic improvement committee of the Chamber of Commerce.
• May 14, Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library is conducting this month a communitywide survey to provide the board of trustees with information on the utilization of facilities and services. Volunteer workers are gathering information from a random sample of the city and county residents. The trustees are seeking the reasons some people do not use the library as well as what patrons like and what additional services they want.
