While in the act of making a run of whiskey in 1921, Richard Head and Guy Payne, young men of the Knottsville neighborhood, were caught in a barn on the farm of the latter. They had two stills in operation that were captured, along with about 10 gallons of whiskey and a considerable quantity of mash. When officers approached the barn they saw smoke pouring from it and found the two men busy at work. The men said that they just got the stills into operation and that this was the first whiskey they had run. Payne is a young married man and Head is his brother-in-law.
• May 17, 1921, as a result of swallowing poison, Mrs. Josephine McGregor Gaines is dying at her home in Paducah. Mrs. Gaines swallowed the poison while a passenger in a taxi cab en route to the post office where she is expected to confer with the post office inspectors relative the arrest of her husband, Emmett Gaines, who was arrested in Indianapolis on a charge of being one of the four bandits who held up and robbed a post office at Dallas, Texas.
• May 18, Dr. Richard Burgess Gilbert, a veteran practitioner in Louisville and formerly of Owensboro who suffered a stroke of apoplexy, was in serious condition and attending physicians did not expect him to live through the day. Dr. Gilbert had been practicing in Louisville since 1875. Soon after graduating from the University of Louisville, he was appointed acting assistant surgeon in the United States Army.
• May 19, today is the annual Dime Day for the Mary Kendall Home. By this means, a large part of the support of the home is derived. Owensboroans are asked to donate liberally of their wealth to this cause as there are more and more unfortunates coming to the home for help and needs are ever-growing greater. As usual, there will be solicitors on the street corners and in the business district and the residences will be canvassed.
• May 20, the executive board of the Country Club met at the office of the president, Dr. J. M. Coffman, and went over plans for the annex to the club. The building committee was authorized to go ahead and build the annex at once. The annex is to be 40 by 80 feet with a porch on each side and will be entered from the south side of the living room. It will be built in a style to harmonize with the clubhouse.
• May 21, Reserve Officers Training Corps of Owensboro high school paraded through the principal downtown streets of the city and went through the manual of arms as taught by their instructors. The young men were in charge of their own company commanders, the inspectors being only onlookers. Numbering about 173, the cadets, in the charge of Capt. Turley and Capt. William Woolfolk, made their final appearance on the street of Owensboro for the scholastic term of 1920.
50 Years Ago
• May 17, 1971, the Volunteer Bureau of Owensboro-Daviess County is seeking to recruit volunteer workers to be of service in agencies dealing with health, welfare, recreation, education, and cultural and civic affairs of our community. Within the area, the need for volunteers in many phases of programs multiplies as the agencies’ programs change and more people are served. The bureau will sponsor a teenage volunteer program again this year.
• May 18, a sheriff’s department patrol car was sideswiped while on its way to the scene of a two-car accident. The incident occurred when Deputy Sheriff C. H. Cornelius drove the patrol car onto the median in an attempt to get ahead of the traffic and was sideswiped by a car, which reportedly switched lanes, colliding with the right side of the patrol car.
May 19, the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its quest of 200 new members at the Rooster Booster Breakfast with a peppy production spiced with girls in hot pants and rock music. The extra added attractions were to stimulate enthusiasm in chamber members as they began their all-day campaign to bring new members into the fold. Near the end of the breakfast, Chamber President Dwight Nelson reported that 100 new members already have signed.
• May 20, speaking at the May meeting of the General Evan Shelby Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Dr. Lyle Gray, assistant professor and chairman of the Kentucky Wesleyan College sociology department, chose as his topic, “Drugs: A Contemporary Issue.’ He noted that America is a drug-oriented culture. Dr. Gray emphasized that drugs can mean anything from nicotine to alcohol. Other points on which he elaborated were organized crime, lack of research and scientific data, and the effects of drug abuse.
