Mrs. Lelia Calhoun Leidenger, formerly of Owensboro, was named by the Louisville Women’s School Election League in 1920 as its candidate at the November election to succeed Alex. G. Barrett as a member of the Louisville Board of Education. The choice was unanimous and places Mrs. Leidenger before the electorate as the women to receive the backing of all women’s organizations in the city for such a position. Mrs. Leidenger is considered one of the best-qualified citizens in the state for the position. She is well known as a teacher, writer, executive and businesswoman, is a member of several women’s clubs, and is a native Kentuckian. She said that she had two planks in her platform, efficiency in the schools and equal pay to men and women teachers for equal work.
• May 18, 1920, at a meeting of the officers and executive committee of the Daviess County post of the American Legion, it was decided that an experienced man should be given the charge of the arrangements of the Legion’s Fourth of July celebration with supervision by legion officers. The celebration will be one of the biggest events of the kind ever held in Owensboro with every variety of entertainment.
• May 19, Owensboro people will be interested in the announcement of the coming marriage of Miss Lillie Barret Knut to Lt. Thomas Gilbert Downs of the U.S. Navy, which will take place June 2 in Rhode Island. Miss Knut is the daughter of S. P. Knut and her mother was Miss Lily Barret, a prominent family member of Henderson. Mrs. Knut owned 1,500 acres of land in the Bon Harbor Hills.
• May 20, following the invitation of 425 novices at the Queen Theatre yesterday afternoon and a fine banquet served by the ladies committee of the St. Frances Academy, more than 8,000 Modern Woodmen of America in attendance at the district meeting here dispersed, unanimous in their opinion that the Woodmen know how to do things, and that the meeting had been one of the best ever held in this district.
• May 21, so far, the school children have not been very successful in their ticket sales for the curio entertainment to be held at the high school. The ticket prices are 10 and 20 cents. Miss Louise Tucker will bring her splendid collection of curios from Louisville and it is hoped there will be a large crowd as the entertainment will be held as a benefit for the school gardens. Each curio will have an interesting story.
• May 22, Abraham Hill sustained a badly cut head when he went through the windshield of a truck of the Owensboro Bread Company following a collision with a car driven by Green Crabtree. Hill was badly cut about the left eye and back of his head. Two other boys in the truck were not hurt. The only damage done to the truck was the smashing of the windshield. The fender and light on Mr. Crabtree’s car were smashed.
50 Years Ago
• May 18, 1970, Livermore Woman’s Club held the May meeting at the home of Mrs. Arthur Percy. Mrs. Paul Sumner gave a brief report of the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs convention in Lexington where the organization’s diamond jubilee was a theme feature. The club’s annual picnic will be held on June 9. Mrs. B. F. Evans gave the international affairs report and mentioned that the United Nations does not uphold the love of God and country.
• May 19, Barry Gaddis will put his perfect earned run average on the line here today as Owensboro High School opens defense of its regional baseball title. Gaddis will face a tough Madisonville-North Hopkins club that he handcuffed earlier this season for a no-hitter. That was the first of three hitless performances Gaddis had recorded this season compiling a 6-1 win-loss mark.
• May 20, the famous sounds of the United States Navy band will fill the Sportscenter today as the concert tour ensemble plays the concert under the baton of Commander Donald W. Stauffer. Children from Owensboro, Daviess and surrounding counties will attend the matinee programmed for the young listeners. Following World War I, the Navy sensed the need for good music to provide inspiration and to help build spirit and morale in the Navy.
• May 21, the president of a Beaver Dam wood novelties company has been named Kentucky Small Businessman of the Year by the federal Small Business Administration. C. T. “Bennie” Young, president of the Young Manufacturing Company, received the award from SBA Regional Director R. B. Blankenship at ceremonies at the Beaver Dam plant. Beaver Dam Mayor Carlos Embry Jr. presented him with the city’s Award of Honor.
