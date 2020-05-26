It was of much interest to friends of little “Billy Walnut” in 1920 to know that he had found a good home with a very fine family miles and miles from Owensboro. Though mystery shrouds his parentage, the little baby boy has made many friends in the city — friends who clothed him, made him comfortable and found him a home when his parents cast him off without even a covering for his poor little back. It will be remembered how but a few weeks ago, little “Billy” was found crying and shivering on the cold cement floor of the basement of the Walnut Street School, dropped in there just about the time it was the known custom for the janitor to open the building and start the fires for the day for school. Since then, the little boy has been thriving under the kind care of friends at the Mary Kendall Home.
• May 25, 1920, Miss Sara Morrison received a compound fractured skull in a run-away accident on Allen Street. A bone has penetrated the brain and she may recover, but it is doubtful. The injury was sustained when a horse she was driving ran away and threw her buggy into a tree, the force of the impact hurling her, head first, against it.
• May 26, Miss Edna Newton, of Uniontown, was crowned Queen of May at the May Festival ceremonies held at St. Joseph’s academy. Several weeks ago, Miss Newton was chosen by popular vote of the student body to be the May Queen. Following the coronation, the students entertained with vocal and instrumental music and 16 young girls delighted the court and audience with the unique dance of the May Pole.
• May 27, A.C. Barclay, deputy national field scout executive, Boy Scouts of America, talked before the Rotarians at the luncheon at the Masonic Temple in the interest of establishing a permanent council in Owensboro and with a view to getting the Rotarians to father the work should it be established in the city. The Boy Scout movement teaches a boy patriotism and Americanism. The end and aim of scouting is citizenship and character building.
• May 28, the convention in Madisonville of the State Federation of Women’s Clubs, after listening to Gov. Morrow’s address on “Women and the Ballot,” filled the offices of local clubs. Gov. Morrow declared the women of Kentucky are standing on the threshold of the fulfillment of the ambition of many women — that of having the ballot. He said if women didn’t like the game of politics, they had a right to change it and make it better.
• May 29, Decoration Day will be fittingly observed by the members of the G.A.R. United Spanish War Veterans and local post of the American Legion at Elmwood Cemetery. The members, along with the Boy Scouts, will meet at the courthouse yard and march to the Ohio River where flowers will be strewn on the water in memory of those who died at sea. Streetcars will be taken to Elmwood Cemetery afterward. Attorney James R. Higdon will deliver the address.
50 Years Ago
• May 25, 1970, a pictorial history of the Windy Hollow area in Daviess County by John W. Lloyd will be on display through Thursday in the lobby of the Owensboro National Bank. The display, which includes seven crayon sketches, will be donated permanently to the museum at Windy Hollow. The sketches, many of which were drawn from pictures dating back to the turn of the century, relate to the history of the Vanover family, who settled the Windy Hollow area in 1844.
• May 26, Sonya Sue Anderson, a junior physical education major from Rockport, Indiana, leaves Thursday for Pineville where she will represent Kentucky Wesleyan College in the annual Mountain Laurel Festival. She will be competing with representatives from other colleges and universities in Kentucky in the three-day festival at Pineville. Escorting Miss Anderson will be Steve Smith.
• May 27, Southwire Company, which has subsidiary operations at Hawesville, has been presented President Richard M. Nixon’s “E Star” award for export excellence. The award was presented to Roy Richards, Southwire president, at the company auditorium by Richard L. Heffner, deputy administrator, Department of Commerce. This “E Star” program is designed to stimulate businessmen to boost their profits through additional overseas selling.
• May 28, Mrs. Mary Ann Gibson, an Owensboro mother of three, will be a featured entertainer at a giant USO show at Soldier Field, Chicago, on June 7. The annual show, performed for the patients and staff of Great Lakes Naval Hospital, will be headlined by Bob Hope and will also feature Martha Ray. Mrs. Gibson is an accomplished vocalist and has sung professionally for several years as a band vocalist in Louisville, at night clubs in Washington, D.C., and in several USO shows.
