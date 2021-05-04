Harry Parker, age 22, who drove away in 1921 with a companion in the $2,000 car of his wife, Mrs. Matilda King Parker, has been located in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was placed under arrest and Officer Jack Long and Chief Haynes left last night to bring the car back and the husband also, if he can be persuaded to come. When Mrs. Parker was informed of this fact and asked if she wanted the husband back along with the car, she said, “bring him back, too.” She had been previously quoted as saying she was more interested in the return of the car than in the return of her husband. Doubt is expressed by the police whether Parker can be convicted of stealing the car.
• May 3, 1921, R. H. Hunt, church architect of Chattanooga, recommended that the new First Baptist Church be built on the present site at a meeting of trustees, deacons and the building committee. A recommendation that the action authorizing the purchase of the site on Daviess Street for the location of the new church building be rescinded will be passed at a business meeting of the congregation to be held on Wednesday night.
• May 4, dragged over the streets of Ashland by a frightened cow, Mrs. Isabelle Walters, wife of J. N. Walters, a blacksmith, suffered injuries that caused her death a short time later. A fractured skull was the immediate cause of her death. Mrs. Walters was leading the cow from the pasture to her home when the animal suddenly plunged forward. The move threw Mrs. Walters to the ground and made a knot in the rope she had around her arm. The cow continued to run and as it dragged Mrs. Walters on the sidewalk her head struck the curbing, fracturing her skull.
• May 5, George Berry, a taxi driver for the city transfer company, shot “Rack” Aull, another taxi driver, in the leg at the Union station following a dispute over a passenger. It is understood that Berry claims that Aull, who drives for the Yellow Taxi line, started at him with a knife and he then pulled a pistol and shot at him. Berry claims that Aull had threatened him before.
• May 6, the local Red Cross chapter, on its peacetime program, will take up making garments for the hundreds of thousands of waifs of Central and Eastern Europe. Kentucky’s quota being 30,000 garments for boys and girls up to 14 years, and 3,000 layettes. The layettes will be made of new cloth bought out of the Red Cross funds. A worn clothes drive will be made in the near future.
• May 7, Lillian Haynes, a 13-year-old schoolgirl who disappeared from Middlesboro while at school, and for whom a nationwide search was instituted yesterday, was located at Maynardsville, Tennessee. Her father, a prominent Middlesboro merchant, had offered a reward of $1,00 for her detention. The girl was traced from Knoxville where she had applied for mill work. It was generally thought she had gone to New York because of a desire to become a moving picture actress.
50 Years Ago
• May 3, 1971, Samuel Barker, 93, who for 50 years taught in the Owensboro city school system, died at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital after a long illness. Born in Christian County, he had lived in Owensboro most of his life and was a member of the Fourth Street Baptist Church and the UBF Lodge. He had been principal of Western High School for 15 years and taught at the Dunbar Elementary School and the Western Kentucky Industrial College.
• May 4, folk dancing, creative writing, flower arranging and classical music will be the arts having their day as part of today’s Festival of the Arts schedule. Students at Longfellow Elementary School and anyone interested is invited to a demonstration of folk dancing by a local group today. The Floral Arts Guild of Owensboro will present two programs on the history of flower arranging at the Daviess Public Library.
• May 5, as many as 2,000 persons — including ministers, housewives, students and Vietnam veterans — are expected to participate here today in a march and rally for peace. The peace demonstration, sponsored by the Positive Action Committee (PAC) of Owensboro, will start marchers stepping off at 10th and Frederica streets. With the authorization of a parade permit and led by a police escort, the peace marchers will move down Frederica Street, turning right on Third Street, then left on St. Ann as they head to the rally site at Smothers Park.
• May 6, the Daviess County Board of Education elected four principals and 14 new teachers, re-elected 176 teachers, and approved leaves of absence and resignations of 10 others. Elected as principals of Maceo School and Utica School for the 1971-72 school year were Charles Ross and John Maszaros, with Ed Allen elected assistant principal at Daviess County Junior High and Ralph Romans named as assistant principal of Daviess County High School.
