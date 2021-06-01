Israel Baker, proprietor of the Liberty Store in 1921, purchased the property now occupied by Zarn’s soft drink saloon on Second Street between Allen and Daviess and is ready to advertise for bids for the construction of a modern department store. The plans for the store call for a building 24 by 150 feet with rugby brick, stone, glass front and modern in every respect. The new store will further add to the improved appearance of the square, which is already the center of the trail dry goods and department store business of the city. Other buildings will include Westerfield Furniture and the Fair.
• May 31, G.A.R. veterans, Spanish-American veterans, members of the Women’s Relief Corps, members of the American Legion, and many others gathered at Elmwood Cemetery for the open-air services held in memory of the soldiers and sailors resting here and overseas. Attendees wore poppies, which is the memorial flower in remembrance of those who died on Flanders Field. Very impressive services were held from the platform.
• June 1, Elmer Howard was run down and badly injured by a taxicab of the City Transfer on Tuesday morning at the corner of Fifth and Crittenden streets. Howard, who was riding a bicycle, claims that the taxi had struck him before he knew it was upon him. The wheel he was riding was completely demolished and he was cut on the face and head.
• June 2, the tent for the First Baptist revival has been erected on the Third Street school lot. Services will begin Sunday night, with the Rev. R. F. Doll preaching the opening sermon. He will also have charge of the music and will dismiss his services Sunday night so that his congregation may unite with others in its opening session of the revival. There were 104 in attendance at the Tuesday night cottage prayer meetings.
• June 3, Paul De Sarkisian soon will be able to leave St. Edwards Hospital, in New Albany, and return to his position as lion tamer for John Robinson’s circus. De Sarkisia was in a cage with a lion at Popular Bluff, Mo., on Oct 27 when the animal attacked him. The huge mouth closed over the trainer’s left arm, breaking two bones. He was able to continue his duties, but at West Baden, Indiana, an infection developed and the trainer was sent to the hospital.
• June 4, lightning struck the home of Sarah Boone 10 minutes after she had died and set fire to the house. It was crowded with guests and they fled out into the rain, leaving the corpse. A little altar was rescued and removed to safety. The heavy rainfall prevented the house from being destroyed before the arrival of the firemen.
50 years ago
• May 31, 1971, An estimated 300 people attended the unveiling in Rosine of a road marker paying tribute to the Monroe brothers, the “First Family of Country Music.” Charlie Monroe, the only brother of the musical trio present, received a photograph of the old Monroe homestead and sang for the crowd. The welcome sign reads “Welcome to Rosine, Home of First Family of Bluegrass Music: Charlie, Bill, Birch Monroe. Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass Music…Country Music Hall, of Fame, 1970.”
• June 1, Mary Mitchell School second- and third-year students held a science fair where they showed and explained their projects to fellow students and family. A demonstration of how the length of a string affects vibrations of sound was displayed by several students. In another part of the room, youngsters hovered around an experiment that showed how air expands and contracts when heated and cooled. The children could not use any experiment done in the regular school year, so they looked up new ideas and tried them.
• June 2, scheduled this year for June 9, the parade is the kick-off for the four days of Regatta related activities. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the L&N depot and follow the usual parade route through the downtown area. Seven bands from the surrounding area and from Fort Campbell will provide music while marchers will include the Owensboro Catholic High School girl’s drill team and the Breckinridge Job Corps drill team.
• June 3, the 13th annual Muhlenberg County Coal Festival gets fired up today with a parade in downtown Greenville. Twenty-five units are expected to take part in the parade, including 14 contestants riding in convertibles, vying for the title of Miss Muhlenberg County Coal Festival. There will be booths and carnival rides along with a concert and street dance.
