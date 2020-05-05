Miss Gertrude Krahwinkle was thrown by a mule in 1920 and struck twice on the head by its hoofs but sustained no serious injuries. Miss Krahwinkle and her sister, Miss Christine, were returning from a field at noon, each riding a mule and leading another mule, when Miss Gertrude’s mule became frightened and began to run, throwing her and dragging her for a few yards. The two girls, farmerettes, are assisting in the field with the farm work, the girls working mules with a plow while their father had a tractor in use.
• May 4, 1920, night watchman Benham at the Kentucky Peerless Distillery detected a man attempting to break into bonded warehouse No. 2 at midnight last night. He fired six shots at the man, two before he began fleeing. The man scaled a high fence and while going over, Benham fired point blank at him. The would-be robber yelled and fell over the fence. Benham fully expected to find him dead or wounded but found nothing but his derby hat with a bullet hole through it.
• May 5, the Rev. Archibald Erickson, a representative in Owensboro of the Interchurch World Movement, is arranging with the different pastors for the church survey of Owensboro to be made the coming week beginning Sunday afternoon. The survey will ascertain all church affiliations and relationships, those who attend Sunday school, and different young people’s meetings and different organizations of the church.
• May 6, the cross-examination of Thomas Marksberry, on trial for the murder of Jesse Glenn, was resumed in Bracken Circuit Court in an effort to tear down Marksberry’s claim and logical recital of his whereabouts and actions and his accounting for having the dead man’s possessions, which he gave on the stand yesterday for six hours. The coroner testified that the head, arms and legs were removed by an expert surgeon or butcher. Marksberry is a butcher.
• May 7, Chief of Police Ollie Haynes received a long-distance call from Tobinsport, Indiana, and when connections were established, a woman’s voice inquired if there were any bloodhounds here that could be sent to Tobinsport. The chief replied in the negative and inquired what they were wanted for. He was informed there was a man lost in Tobinsport and bloodhounds were needed to find him.
• May 8, Eustus Sandefur sustained burns, which may result in the loss of an eye, while playing with some of his playmates, when one of the party struck a match to some powder that the boys had emptied from shells into a hole in the ground. The explosion that followed severely burned the little boy’s face and both his eyes. The right eye was not seriously burned but it is uncertain if the left eye can be saved.
50 Years Ago
• May 4, 1970, when R. I. Glover retired in 1958 after being Hancock County’s school superintendent for 32 years and a teacher for 14 years before that, he thought it was about time to be relieved of his duties and to do a little fishing. He hasn’t been fishing but has passed a state examination to become a county sanitarian for five years, sold insurance, chaired the library board and is active in the Red Cross and at the Hawesville Baptist Church.
• May 5, a summer program for handicapped children will be offered in the Owensboro Public Schools under a grant from Title VI-A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. For the first time, a class for neurologically impaired students will be offered. Miss Betty Sue Hill said there will be classes for children with speech and hearing handicaps. Activities will include physical education, swimming, arts and crafts, music and speech.
• May 6, the 1969-1970 vice-president of the Brescia College Circle K Club, Howard Tichenor, has been elected lieutenant governor for the Western Kentucky division of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of the Circle K. Tichenor was elected to the post at the annual convention. He will serve his new post from Western Kentucky University. He will be working toward a master’s degree in education next year at WKU.
• May 7, children are the focus of a summer series of special events at the Owensboro Public Library. After the 2 p.m. story hour in the Children’s Room this week, a dog obedience demonstration will be conducted on the front lawn of the library. Betsy Duncan and Susan Nicholson will show their dogs through the obedience steps on which the animals are judged in the accredited competition. The girls will exhibit the ways in which good manners for the canine make the family pet more acceptable as a companion.
