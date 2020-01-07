Here is a mystery that will set all of Owensboro buzzing and turn every man into a detective. Rich will be the reward of the man who solves the mystery--probably a quart of old Hill and Hill. The police know nothing about it they say. Chief Haynes admitted his men knew nothing about it and what the chief knew he would not tell, such a secret is too valuable. One officer is working on the case, and the chief would not give his other officers even a scent. Foiled in his attempt to obtain information from the police, a reporter set out in search of information from other sources. He heard that some of the stuff, yes it is whiskey, had reached a local soft drink dealer. There were a dozen men lined up at the bar and the bartenders were very busy.
• Jan. 6, 1920, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Head had a narrow escape from death when their automobile was struck by a west-bound freight train at the crossing on the Hardinsburg Road Sunday afternoon. Mrs. Head was thrown out of the car and in front of the train, only a few inches from the track. Mr. Head was thrown backward and received several cuts and bruises, none of which are serious. The automobile was smashed.
• Jan. 7, Miss L. M. Justice, of Cynthiana, Ky., matron of the hospital there since 1911, was chosen matron of the Owensboro City Hospital at a meeting of the hospital trustees. Miss Justice is a middle-aged woman who has had a number of years of experience in nursing. The new matron will not be able to come to Owensboro until March 9.
• Jan. 8, the Woman's Christian Association held its regular monthly meeting at the Mary Kendall Home. A good report for the month and the year was given by matron Miss Agnes Osborne. During December, 10 children and six adults were cared for. The home is now out of doubt and there are 350 new members in the W.C.A. The Mary Kendall home is an institution in which every citizen of Owensboro has an interest and in everything concerning it.
• Jan. 9, Ben Pate, president of the Horse Burial Association, was released after having been locked up several days for failure to pay a $100 fine given him in circuit court for failure to properly bury animals. Pate appeared on the streets, with five $20 bills pinned to his hat and coat, and declared to friends that he would never pay the fine. He explained that owners of animals which have died since his imprisonment have executed the bond for his payment of the fine.
• Jan. 10, taking on turbulent waves to visit his sweetheart made for a longer trip than Joseph Gregory anticipated last night when he went after his fiancée, Miss Louise Major. The wedding was scheduled to take place at the bride's country home. Little River had overflowed the road, making automobile travel impossible and the place of marriage was changed to Hopkinsville. Mr. Gregory forded the stream in a high buggy and got the girl.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 6, 1970, Thomas Lee Duke, a 1967 graduate of the University of Kentucky Law School, has joined David Lee Yewell in the practice of law. Duke, 28, is a graduate of Owensboro High School. He most recently worked as an examiner for the United States Treasury Department in Cleveland, Ohio.
• Jan. 7, a special bulletin issued by Police Chief Vernie Bidwell revealed that one break-in, four cases of grand larceny, three cases of petty larceny, five acts of vandalism and 11 traffic accidents were reported by Owensboro police over the last weekend. Roby Roberson told police that a residence at 1919 Eaton Ave. was entered Friday night and several items including six shotguns, a billfold, radio and jewelry were taken.
• Jan. 8, partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures and a chance of snow flurries are expected in the Owensboro skies. The thermometer hit zero and kept going in many communities with Owensboro reporting a minus 3 degrees. State police kept their travelers' warnings in force when snow flurries and light snow were reported in Owensboro. All schools remained closed.
• Jan. 9, Owensboro's oldest former city commissioner, Edwin J. Rhodes, 90, died at Hermitage Manor following a long illness. He was elected to the city commission in 1955 and did not seek re-election in 1957. His entry into elective office followed his retirement in 1953 as city clerk. He was named city clerk and city tax collector in 1926. He was the oldest member of the Knights of Columbus.
