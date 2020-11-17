“Piggie” Lewis was arrested in 1920 after he had attempted to steal a case of whiskey from the Glenmore Distillery where he had been employed. Lewis was arrested at the house of Clarence Miller where he boarded. After his arrest, he went with the officers to the distillery and located two quarts of whiskey that he had hidden in a pile of hay. On Friday, Lewis managed to place a case of whiskey with a number of cases filled with empty bottles. He had succeeded in removing two quarts from the case and hid them in the hay. As he was attempting to remove a bottle from the case, the approach of the foreman caused him to drop it.
Nov. 16, 1920, a wagon of explosives was stolen from the powder warehouse of the Guenther Hardware company. The powder storehouse is remote from any dwellings and is a strong building, divided into three compartments for the storage of powder, dynamite and carbonite. Each compartment has a separate door secured by a strong lock. The thieves broke each of the locks and took quantities of the three explosives.
Nov. 17, as usual, the Ford was on top when J.F. Hafner drove his Reo into a Ford belonging to Dr. R. L. Schroeder on Frederica Street. The Ford was badly twisted and bent and its rear smashed, but the Reo seemed to be in even worse shape in front with its radiator smashed and axle bent. It was rather dark at the time of the accident and it is presumed that Hafner failed to see the car.
Nov. 18, Miss Amie White, coach of the OHS girls basketball team, has been putting the girls team through a strenuous workout this week. It is expected that the high school will have one of the fastest girls basketball teams in the state this season, and with some of the rules of last year eliminated, the games will be much more interesting. The new rules include the game being played in 8 minute quarters, the dribble limited to three times and guarding must be done in a vertical plane.
Nov. 19, the court of appeals in the case of Adams Bros., against Clark has held that chickens are not allowed to trespass and that damages can be obtained from their trespassing. The plaintiff in the case that sued for $600 in damages claimed to have been sustained through chickens of the other party running at large. The lower court held that no damages could be claimed in such a case.
Nov. 20, Jimmy Meyers, age 14, of St. Louis, said that he had not seen his grandmother, Mrs. Jennie Leonard, 411 Maple St., for eight years and was anxious to see her. For this reason, he ran away from home some time ago and came to Owensboro. He was sent back last night on the midnight train by the Welfare League. Jimmy said he paid his way here with money he had saved but he was not able to find work in Owensboro.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1970, two brothers, Hayward and Jackie Spinks, druggists in Hartford and Beaver Dam, have bought a herd of 10 heifers and two bulls and have gone into the buffalo business. It’s a little different kind of hobby and there is a growing demand for buffalo meat in the form of bison steaks and buffalo burgers. The herd of wild buffaloes was trucked in from Oklahoma.
Nov. 17, Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers will be honored guests at the November Rooster Booster Breakfast of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce to be held at Cornell’s Restaurant. The Citizens State Bank sponsors the All American Club in its presentation of the Wesleyan Panthers, and in a special inducement to get the followers of the Panthers interest, the “coffee-doughnut hour” will be bypassed on this occasion.
Nov. 18, Children’s Book Week is being observed by several schools in the city and county systems including Mary Lee Cravens. The librarian, Mrs. Vernile Whitmer, has worked with the classroom teachers and the school’s PTA committee to coordinate the week of emphasis to interest the children. Displays throughout the library are arranged so that children can browse without crowding. This library provides books, reference material and visual aids.
Nov. 19, Owensboro and three other Kentucky cities were listed as having airports not equipped with instrument landing systems (ILS) in a report of the Federal Aviation Administration made on Wednesday. It won’t be long before Owensboro and Paducah are removed from the list because both of them are due to receive ILS equipment in 1972. The single-channel ILS to be installed here hopefully will be a full system, which will include a localizer, a guide slope and two markers.
