The Baptist Church at Maceo was as peaceful a congregation as could be found anywhere in 1920 until the matter of building a new church was brought up. At a big meeting, the debate over the matter waxed warm and Willie Shauntee, one of the foremost women of the church and a hot advocate of a new building, became so excited that she called Rev. W. M. McClure, her pastor, an “old bull” and other hard names, and Ed Grimes, deacon of the church, even worse. She went as far as to strike Grimes in the mouth, making the blood fly. Willie was fined $20 and court costs.
• Nov. 2, 1920, Sunday was a bad day for fires with three reported. The heaviest loss during the day was the dwelling of Wilbur Blandford who lives on the Hartford Road about four miles south of Owensboro, which was totally destroyed by a fire that originated from a defective flue. The neighbors succeeded in saving some furniture, but the structure was a total loss. The residence of Sam Simon, 817 Parrish Ave., also caught fire from a defective flue.
• Nov. 3, the election of 1920, remarkable in so many other ways, will be remembered as undoubtedly the quietest election ever held in Daviess County. Underlying the exterior tranquility was a fervid interest, as it was declared on all sides to be one of the most important in the history of the country. All of the polls opened promptly and most of the election officers, many of whom were women, were remarkably quick in their getting into the swing of the things, and were quite alert and efficient.
• Nov. 4, it was deeply regretted that so many people had to be turned away on account of being unable to secure seats at the Bleich for the Ampico concert. The audience listened throughout with intense interest and the music lovers of our city appreciated the fact that they have had an opportunity to hear the best that can be had in music. Victor Wittgenstein is one of the world’s greatest and most successful young American pianists. His program embraced freshness and charm.
• Nov. 5, Miss Mildred Belt, who has been associated with Dr. Frances Bradley as clerk for the Child Welfare work now being done in the county, has been recalled to the headquarters of the Children’s Bureau in Washington. Miss Ora Marshino has come from Washington to take Miss Belt’s place. Miss Marshino’s home is in Knottsville but she has been with the Children’s Bureau for the past few years.
• Nov. 6, two boys broke into the J. J. Hill repair shop on Fifth Street on Thursday night and stole two guns, one revolver valued at $6.50 and a Luger automatic valued at $45. The boys did not take anything else from the window. Louis Matthew and Homer Taylor, two boys about 16 years of age, were arrested Friday afternoon. One of them is alleged to have attempted to sell one of the guns to another boy.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 2, 1970, a rash of hay and straw fires, beginning as Halloween night pranks, kept county firefighters occupied most of Saturday night and Sunday. The greatest concentration of hay fires were in the Stanley area. A barn owned by Herman Miller containing 2,000 bales of hay was destroyed by a blaze on Saturday. Another 2,000 bales of hay belonging to Johnny Westerfield was destroyed by fire in a field near Stanley. On Sunday night, a wagon loaded with straw and hay was set on fire, also at Stanley.
Nov. 3, eighty Daviess County families received food stamps on the first day of their issuance. The first stamps issued in Daviess County under the new program were distributed from the old commodity food distribution center on West First Street. However, the center of distribution will shift today to the Public Assistance Office at 215 E. Fourth St. David Bell, program director, described Monday’s opening day turnout as light. Six new employees have been hired at this office.
• Nov. 4, adding a little excitement in the mostly ho-hum Western Kentucky elections, the library tax issue squeaked by Tuesday in Muhlenberg County. Voters there said yes (1,772) to no (1,635) on the question of whether or not to establish a public library district with the authority to impose a tax of 3 cents on each $100 of the assessed valuation of all property in the district to maintain and operate a library. This past summer, the Muhlenberg Fiscal Court decided night to match funds under the state aid program for libraries.
• Nov. 5, 5-year-old Alicia Renfrow will leave her home in Whitesville on Sunday for Louisville’s Children’s Hospital for open heart surgery Nov. 10. Mr. and Mrs. Buster Renfrow have known since their daughter was born that such an operation would eventually be needed to fix two holes in her heart. Doctors are hoping that one of the holes might have closed by this time, but either way, the operation is a serious one for a small child.
