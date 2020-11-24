The meeting of the Methodist church in Cloverport in 1920 for the annual sermon of Elder Brodie had a near-tragic ending when Crawford DeHaven, drunk, shot up the church, wounding pastor Rev. W. Pinkney, driving the residing elder from the pulpit and forcing the congregation to make a hasty exit through doors and windows. DeHaven had entered the church earlier fighting drunk and flourished a pistol, and drove Elder Brodie from the church and was put out but returned. DeHaven had been drinking all day had before shooting up the church and scattered a crowd near the depot by firing shots.
• Nov. 23, 1920, when unknown thieves ditched a new Ford belonging to Delbert Lee in front of the home of Fred Burns near Utica, they “borrowed” the flivver of Mr. Burns to return to the city. Mr. Burns, calling the police to report his Ford stolen, was able to inform the police that the car of Mr. Lee, which had been stolen from in front of his residence on Allen Street, was in front of his house. A short time later, Mr. Burns’ car was found on Frazier Avenue.
• Nov. 24, two more smallpox cases were reported to the health department. They were Mr. and Mrs. Murphy and they were placed under quarantine. Other members of the family have been vaccinated. The epidemic in the mining section west of the city has been definitely checked but it seems to have been spread throughout the mines. Now, only vaccinated children will be able to attend Pleasant Grove school.
• Nov. 25, yesterday was “boys and girls day” at the Rotary Club luncheon. An inspection of the schools followed the luncheon in the interest of the bond issue, which the Rotarians have endorsed. A short program was given for the visitors at the high school with an enthusiastic student body. Ted Arnold addressed the meeting on behalf of the Hi-Y boys conference and asked that the club help defray the expenses of the entertainment.
• Nov. 26, when hunters in a field nearby frightened the horse that Mrs. Isiah Jennings was driving on the Ashbyburg Road on Thursday afternoon, the horse ran away, throwing Mrs. Jennings from the buggy and dragging her for some distance. The huntsmen hurried to her assistance and she was taken to her home. She was considerably cut and bruised but her condition is not considered serious.
• Nov. 27, Uncle Bill and Aunt Millie Johnson, who live in a small and poor farm near Utica that grows wild grapes, were visited by Louisville prohibition officers following reports that had trickled through to the revenue department that the wine that the old couple was making was gaining a deserved popularity.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 23, 1970, men were shouting and turkeys gobbling as the white toms were rounded up across the turkey range, corralled and given shoves with brooms and sticks up a ramp into special racks on a long flat-bed truck. A load of 900 toms was ready for shipment to Huntingburg. This is a typical scene during this time of year in Dubois County for the sound of music in these parts is the sound of gobbling turkeys. Two million turkeys are produced each year in Ireland, Indiana.
• Nov. 24, agriculture is a major industry for Owensboro and Daviess County — a $32.5 million business — Farm-City Day participants learned. Tobacco is the largest single item and the major cash crop in the Owensboro area. Corn and soybeans brought in an equal amount of revenue. Added to these million-dollar crops are beef cattle and swine. Without agriculture, Owensboro wouldn’t be the city it is today, the heart of a profitable, vital agricultural community.
• Nov. 25, the annual Central City Christmas parade steps off at 4 p.m. next Monday. Mrs. Mildred Tucker, secretary of the Central City Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the parade, announced that at least seven floats and six high school bands will participate. Also in the parade will be antique cars and trucks, queens and kings of high schools and special county events, baton twirlers, color guards and firetrucks.
• Nov. 26, Santa Claus will arrive at the waterfront in Livermore on Dec. 19 via a Land Rover to kick off the second annual Livermore Lions Club Christmas parade. Participating in the parade in which schools, churches and commercial concerns will sponsor floats, will be area marching bands. A trophy and $25 will be awarded to the sponsor of the first place float in each of the three divisions.
