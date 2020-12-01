Everard McAtee, James Barker and Frank Thompson were wanted at Tell City, Indiana, in 1920 on warrants charging them with grand larceny and housebreaking. The Owensboro men are implicated in the theft of a barrel of whiskey from W. Krogman’s warehouse. While this theft was going on, another trio of men took the barrel of whiskey from where it was hidden and again hid it. The last set of men are said to have hidden the barrel in the mouth of the Mulberry Street sewer.
• Nov. 30, 1920, Haiden F. Montgomery, who conducts a candy store on East Second Street, was assaulted and robbed by three men shortly after 10 o’clock last night. Mr. Montgomery was on his way to his home at 406 E. Seventh St. and as he approached the alley, three men came upon him and one hit him with a brick. A gold watch and small amount of money were taken.
• Dec. 1, Tildon Wiggington and Arch Moseley had a narrow escape from death or serious injury when they were caught in an explosion of dynamite while working on the Hartford Road. The men are members of the crew of F. M. Hoover and they were helping to blast dirt with dynamite during excavation work along the ditch at the side of the road. A blast failed to explode and as they relit the fuse, it exploded.
• Dec. 2, there are many lonely girls in Rumsey, McLean County, for practically all the available young men of that community joined the army in Owensboro. The girls are sad but the boys did not seem to care much. They said they were going to form a Rumsey squad in the 23rd Infantry of the Second Division at Camp Travis in Texas, for which they all enlisted. They also heard that the girls of Texas are good looking, but none of them would admit that the Texas girls compare with the girls they left behind.
• Dec. 3, bloodhounds took to the trail of a band of whiskey thieves who shot and killed William B. Anderson, a revenue agent stationed at the Old Pepper Distillery in Lexington as he was making his rounds. Footprints in the mud were the only clue and the dogs followed out the pike to a cattle farm, then doubled back on the trail and lost it. Anderson was about to ring the time clock in front of the last warehouse and saw several men rush to two small sheds. He fired his revolver and was shot.
• Dec. 4, “Doc” Milligan Flowers, an old man who is well known about town, was judged insane in Judge Well’s court and ordered to the Western Kentucky hospital. One thing that Flowers did recently was to pour coal oil on an abrasion on his foot and leg and apply a match to it. The oil burned so well that Flowers was badly burned and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 30, 1970, a daguerreotype bought for 50 cents in an antique shop has been identified as a rare one of John Quincy Adams. It’s only the third daguerreotype of Adams known to exist and was taken in 1843 in Utica, New York, when Adams was 76. Adams, then a congressman, had been to Niagara Falls and stopped off in Utica where a nephew and old friend lived.
• Dec. 1, the Daviess County Historical Society heard H. Vernon Bosley relate the “History of the Bosley Road” at the November meeting. The present Bosley Road in Daviess County was named for the family of Isaac Walker Bosley, who came to Daviess County in 1836 from Baltimore, Maryland. The old Bosley family cemetery on Lewis Lane is the burial ground for many of the Bosley family, friends and neighbors.
• Dec. 2, “The Diary of Anne Frank,” the Rose Curtain Players fall dramatic production, will open Thursday night in the Owensboro High School auditorium. The play is dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and is based on the diary of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl whose family fled the Nazis during World War II. Although the play is serious, there are comic elements spaced throughout the two acts.
• Dec. 3, Mayor H. G. Williams resigned from his job as mayor of Drakesboro and said he hoped someone else may be able to find some solutions to Drakesboro’s problems. Williams said he didn’t want to specify the problems other than difficulties with tax collection, and hiring and maintaining the police department. Recently, some residents of the Muhlenberg County community were left with dwindling fuel gas supplies because of a dynamited fuel line.
