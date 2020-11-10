Mr. and Mrs. Ira Wood were chloroformed in 1920 when their home was robbed of $108 and a gold watch and chain. Mr. and Mrs. Wood were up until 11 o’clock and did not wake until 9 o’clock when both found themselves suffering from severe headaches. They also had slept for 10 hours, much longer than usual. A few moments after getting up they discovered that Mr. Wood’s trousers had been removed from the foot of the bed and taken into another room. Nineteen $5 bills and some silver had been removed from the pockets, and the gold watch and chain also was missing. The thieves had raised a window to get into the house.
Nov. 9, 1920, Rev. W. C. Boone preached to a large congregation Sunday at the First Baptist Church on “Shall We Build a New Church?” Rev. Boone prefaced his talk by asking that nothing that he might say upon the subject should influence the members or the determination of those attending the business meeting on Wednesday night on this subject. He presented the needs of a new and adequate church.
Nov. 10, just what the turkey-hungry people will pay for their Thanksgiving bird has not been determined by the grocers. In fact, turkeys, they say, are quite scarce this year. With the chicken or turkey, there will be cranberries, which are 20 cents a quart. Celery is 15 cents to 25 cents a bunch. Head lettuce for salad may be had for 10 cents to 15 cents for the head, and nuts, English walnuts or pecans, may be had at 35 cents a pound.
Nov. 11, when he accepted a ride in an automobile with a strange man who called himself Abraham, a boy who gave his name as “Red” Logsdon was taken from Owensboro to Louisville where he was picked up by the police. The Logsdon boy said he was on his way to school when the stranger asked him to take a ride and that he never stopped his car until he reached the end of Bardstown Road near Louisville where the man put him out and drove on. He was sent to the Detention Home pending further investigation.
Nov. 12, the young boy lost in Louisville purporting to be from Owensboro giving a story of being picked up and take to Louisville in an automobile on his way to school, upon investigation by the Welfare League proved to be Edward Head, who had been taken to Louisville by a Department of Health nurse and placed in the St. Thomas orphanage. The boy had escaped from the home and when taken up by the police, gave the name of “Red” Logsdon.
Nov. 13, the memorial service for the American dead in the world war that will be held by the Daviess County post of the American Legion at the Plaza Theatre promises to be an impressive event. Veterans of all previous wars have been sent special invitations. A very interesting but not too long program has been arranged and should be over in an hour and a half at most.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1970, the St. Meinrad Clerical and Lay Alumni Associations have announced the beginning of a joint alumni giving program. Rev. Jerome Neufelder, priest of Evansville Diocese, and Patrick J. MacGreger, Evansville resident, said that each ordination class of priests, as well as the laymen who had attended as members of each class at Saint Meinrad, will be contacted. Thus far, 52 of the 65 ordination classes running from 1906 to 1970 have named chairmen of their classes.
Nov. 10, Judge Luke Quinn, 39 of Davidson, Michigan, a native of Hancock County and a brother of Miss Marie Lee Quinn, a deputy clerk in the Daviess Circuit Court here, was elected probate judge at the regular election at Davidson on Nov. 3. Judge Quinn, a former district judge, resigned his office to fill out an unexpired term in probate court. He defeated his opponent by 64,337 to 33,529. He was elected to a six-year term and the office pays $27,000 annually.
Nov. 11, Owensboroans will note the 52nd anniversary of the end of World War I today, which is Veterans Day. The salute to veterans was made last weekend with a parade and program of tribute. Marking the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month of the armistice will be members of the Veterans of World War I who will meet at the Rudd Hotel for their annual memorial service and banquet.
Nov. 12, “Brambles on the Sheepskin” will be Kentucky Wesleyan College’s annual fall drama production Nov. 18-21. The play, written by Wesleyan professor Ramon Delgado, will be directed by Delgado and student assistant Ronnie Saunders. The basic plot of the play involves a new college president returning to his alma mater after serving for many years in the Navy. He thinks things are sailing smoothly until his 65-year-old mother shows up for registration and demands a program of oceanography be offered — right in the middle of the wheat belt.
