About $500 damage was done in 1919 to the Whitesville High School by a fire that started at 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon and that for a while, threated to destroy the building. The building was saved through the energetic efforts of the older students and citizens of Whitesville who formed bucket brigades and carried water from various wells about the town to extinguish the flames. The fire was caused by an overused furnace that set on fire the halls on the ground floor. The fire spread rapidly but the quick action of the citizens and students saved the building. School will resume today.
Nov. 18, 1919, Miss Mary E. Moorman visited the local federal clerk’s office for the endorsement of her passport for China, the country she will leave for next week. Miss Moorman is formerly a Cloverport girl, but went from Owensboro 16 years ago to teach in an American mission at Yang-chow, China, where she remained for 15 years. Miss Moorman says she has many adult Chinese women in her classes and they exhibit a marked interest in learning to read and write the English language.
Nov. 19, a most enthusiastic meeting of the Community Club was held at Stanley with 250 people in attendance. A splendid program had been outlined and each number received its share of applause. All talks on topics to the interest of the farmer were well received and carried an interesting message. This was the occasion of a reorganization of the club in this district. Representatives of the clergy and of the schools of the vicinity were there and pledged their support.
Nov. 20, Claude Blacklock is in a state of semi-consciousness at his home as a result of being kicked in the head by a horse. Young Blacklock was trying to catch a horse in a lot at his home when he received the kick. He was able to make his way to the house and then lapsed into unconsciousness. The hoof of the horse struck the boy just above the ear and caused a concussion.
Nov. 21, $20,000-worth of Liberty bonds belonging to depositors of the Ohio Valley Bank and Trust Company in Henderson, stolen 10 days ago, were recovered today in the safety vault of an Evansville Bank. Banking officials refuse to make known the name of the guilty party, but admitted he was an employee of the bank. Five days after the bonds were stolen, $5,000 in registered bonds were received at the bank through the mail, giving the Pinkerton Agency a clue.
Nov. 22, the six bottling plants of Owensboro and the several candy manufacturers are faced with the prospect of closing down within the next week as a result of the sugar shortage. The Crescent Candy Company has been making very little candy for some time and may close entirely unless a shipment of sugar arrives. The Progress Candy Company, which makes only for the retail trade, has been forced to curtail production.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1969, Air Force Major James A. Kincheloe of Owensboro has received the Bronze Star with his second and third awards of the Air Medal for air action in Southeast Asia. Major Kincheloe was decorated with the Bronze Star for meritorious service while engaged in military operations against Viet Cong forces. He was cited for his outstanding performance as an airlift controller with the 834th Air Division at Cam Ranh Bay AB Vietnam.
Nov. 19, Dr. Robert F. Byrne, professor of education at Eastern Kentucky University, will address an Owensboro meeting of the International Reading Association at Mary Lee Cravens School. Dr. Byrne will discuss “A New Approach to Individualized Instruction.” An authority on reading programs for exceptional children, Dr. Byrne was featured in the Sunday Louisville Courier-Journal and Times for his work with Jeff Holland, a 3-year-old Madison County boy, who reads at a near fifth-grade level.
Nov. 20, the assessments on farmland in Daviess County will be higher next year under the orders from the state Department of Revenue. Tax Commissioner James M. Tinius said every tract of farmland in the county will be reviewed individually in an effort to have the reassessment of this type of property to be completed before May 1, 1970. Tinius said the 1970 assessment will have to meet the fair market value standard established by the Court of Appeals on June 8, 1965 when the high court ruled that all property must be listed for taxation at the value it would bring at an open sale.
Nov. 21, this week the libraries in the Owensboro Public Schools are observing the 50th anniversary of National Children’s Book Week. Many schools have planned special activities. Library bulletin boards are decorated to promote the book week slogan “Book Power.” At Washington School, students are also celebrating the completion of their newly remodeled library. Double the size of the old library, the new room is carpeted and equipped with modern furniture.
