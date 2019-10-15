Sheriff Claiborne returned to Hopkinsville in 1919 from Chicago with Benjamin Sheets, alias Harry Neal, who is charged with abduction, and Willie Grace, daughter of Mrs. Birdie Pitzer, whom he is alleged to have abducted. According to the sheriff, the arrests were brought about in Chicago through an accident. It is claimed Sheets took an automobile belonging to his father, Faran Sheets, and drove it to Chicago and there traded it for a pair of horses and some money. He was having the horses loaded for shipment and the girl, whose hair had been cut off and whose dress had been exchanged for a pair of overalls, was helping. Bystanders noticed her ankles, commented on them and the girl giggled. Suspicions of the onlookers were aroused and they reported to a policeman who took the pair in custody.
Oct. 14, 1919, as the result of his service at the head of the War Risk Insurance Bureau in France, Maj. George V. Triplett of Owensboro was today appointed to be the assistant to the director of War Risk Insurance, with headquarters in Washington, D.C. Maj. Triplett will assume his new duties about the first of November. He enlisted in October 1917 as a private in the aviation service and transferred to the judge advocate general's branch of the army.
Oct. 15, sugar bowls are now being used to hold molasses and marshmallows by the housewives of Owensboro as the local supply of sugar is now practically exhausted. Some grocerymen estimate that half of the homes in Owensboro are without sugar. All the groceries are without and have been for 10 days or more. The wholesalers have no sugar and predict that Owensboro will be without it for the next two weeks or more.
Oct. 16, Mrs. Vernon Alexander, the illiteracy campaign agent in Daviess County, is spending the week visiting the schools of the county in the interest of establishing moonlight schools. A moonlight school has already started in the Western School and Mrs. Alexander visited this school last night. Miss Fauer of Sand Hills School will open a moonlight school in a few weeks. Miss Crowe at Wrights and Miss Hayden at Pleasant Valley will open moonlight schools in the near future and will begin a canvass of their districts.
Oct. 17, the community conference to be held at city hall tonight at which Frank E. Jaynes, who is coming here from Indianapolis, will speak. It promises to be a great success judging from the interested manifested by many people of various elements of the community. Mr. Jaynes is a former Chamber of Commerce president and is known throughout the country as one of the most gifted orators on the platform in presenting an address on chambers of commerce, and community and civic organizations.
Oct. 18, the formal opening of the Mary Kendall Home will be held Tuesday afternoon. There are some people for whom the world is not all sunshine, and the Mary Kendall Home is the haven of rest for the weary and homeless. There are a number of children who are homeless now under the care of the Mary Kendall Home. A beautiful suite of rooms is now being occupied by a few dear old ladies who love the home, their only home.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1969, almost half of the old Whitesville High School graduates attended the annual reunion of alumni held at the town's elementary school. Recognized for traveling the greatest distance for the program and dinner served to at least 100 people was William Moseley of Barstow, California. Also present were two members of the class of 1913. Miss Susie Pate, who also taught at the high school in later years, came from Bowling Green for the gathering.
Oct. 15, the Owensboro Public Library announces a new schedule, on a trial basis, beginning Nov. 2. First floor facilities will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday for a period of three months. Mrs. Ralph Lewis says the Sunday hours are being scheduled only for use by adults. None of the child and student facilities will be open. Use of the library during Sunday hours will be evaluated at the end of the trial period to determine the extent of service to the community.
Oct. 16, no matter how bad some clothes need to be washed, on some days it just doesn't pay to put out the laundry. In the case of Mrs. Hattie Baird, Tuesday was the wrong day! According to the police report, Mrs. Baird set her laundry on her front porch for another lady to pick it up. Another lady picked it up--but it was the wrong lady. When the proper lady came by to pick up the laundry, it was missing.
Oct. 17, On Saturday, senior citizens will take one of their two trips scheduled for the middle of October. A bus of 42 people will travel to Mammoth Cave National Park. Part of the group will go through the cave and the others will take the boat ride while remaining ones will view the grounds. A trip to Brown County, Nashville, Indiana, has been planned for Oct. 25.
