Facing a room full of smoke and flames in 1920, Mrs. Arthur Morris rescued her baby from the flames that destroyed her home just before the roof of the house fell in. Neither the mother nor the child was burned, but the baby was nearly suffocated by the smoke. Mr. Morris was away and Mrs. Morris, leaving her baby sleeping in the bed, went to drive the cows to pasture. When she returned, she saw the house in flames and rushed in just in time to rescue the baby. The fire was started by a defective flue.
• Oct. 12, 1920, A. B. Graham has reported to the police the loss of a horse and mule. The horse was taken sometime Wednesday night while the mule disappeared on Sunday night. According to Mr. Graham, there have been several horse traders in Owensboro and he has been approached to make a swap, but they did not come to his terms, and no trade was consummated. Mr. Graham has notified officers in other counties to be on the lookout for the horse thieves.
• Oct. 13, Frank Sutherland, alias B. F. Wait, pleaded guilty to the charge of passing a forged check and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary in circuit court. The check that Sutherland attempted to pass bore the signature of P. F. Killian and was presented to his brother. B. F. Killian at the Toggery recognized the signature as false. It was for $5 and was drawn on the Central Trust Company.
• Oct. 14, the Chamber of Commerce committee is now getting prices on furniture for the contemplated new headquarters on Frederica Street for the lounge, ladies’ room, dining room, silver, plumbing and wiring. It is hoped to have the whole price list ready to be submitted to the directors on Tuesday. The new quarters is where the Famous Steam Laundry was and will include large offices, a check room, dining room and lounge.
• Oct. 15, Ernest McKinley, Lorene Crady, Armendt McKinley and Pearl Hines went to a prayer meeting at the Bethabara Church at Habit on Wednesday night and have not since been heard from. As the young couples have been together for some time, it is presumed that they have eloped. Friends and relatives believe they came to Owensboro and probably took a train from here.
• Oct. 16, the second of a series of auto races to be run at the fairgrounds will be a 100-mile event. Earl Wood will start the “gas wagons” and will accompany the cars around on the first lap when they will be off on the 200 laps for a purse of $1,000. The winner is to receive $500. Much interest among local auto racing fans has been shown all week during the tryouts, there being between 500 and 600 out every afternoon watching the cars run.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 12, 1970, Owensboro’s older citizens had an opportunity to speak out on matters affecting them during the Older Adult Community Forum that was held at the First Christian Church. The forum was one of many held in communities in the United States for listening to ideas of older Americans concerning basic human needs and how they see themselves helping to meet these needs. Topics covered in the discussion included income, health, nutrition, housing and employment.
• Oct. 13, Ford Wilkinson of Enterprise, Indiana, is internationally recognized as an expert on Northern nut trees — pecans, black walnuts, chestnuts and English walnuts. He and two other Spencer County men were pioneers in the Northern nut nursery business. The center of his business has always been his family’s farm. Wilkinson is 89 and moves around like he was still 14. He’ll be 90 on Jan. 8. He plans to climb a tree on his birthday.
• Oct. 14, an infant’s tombstone had been reported missing from the grave in Elmwood Cemetery by an uncle who wishes to remain unidentified. The small stone was found to be missing Sunday when the uncle visited the grave. It had been there about two weeks ago when he last visited the site. The base was set an inch in the ground. The uncle said the family lives out of town and he has been responsible for the grave since the infant was buried.
• Oct. 15, Patrick Bales, a Brescia College student, is earning a semester’s credit while actively participating in the workings of the state’s Department of Revenue. Bales is one of nine college students participating in the first semester program of the newly devised Frankfort Administrative Intern Program. The new program is based on a work-study format and during the summer months, the interns work full time in the assigned departments.
