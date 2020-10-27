J. C. Hill, a naval recruiting officer formerly of Owensboro now at Portsmouth, suffered a painful accident in October 1920 in that city. While riding on a government motorcycle with a companion, they collided with a corn wagon near Nauvoo on the west side. Mr. Hill suffered a compound fracture of his left leg below the knee, multiple bruises about the head and a deep cut under his chin. There was no light on the corn wagon. When the crash came, the motorcycle was thrown 10 feet into the air.
• Oct. 26, 1920, the Country Club will remain open this winter. This verdict was reached at a joint meeting of the house committee and directors of the County Club held at the Chamber of Commerce to decide whether it would be better to close the club for the winter or keep it open. So far, nothing has been done regarding building the dance wing. Bids are excepted to be in by Wednesday.
• Oct. 27, some 25 “absentee voters” have already cast their ballots with County Clerk James Weir. As the vote is secret and the votes placed in the ballot boxes can’t be opened until the election, it is impossible to ascertain how these persons have voted, but judging from the registration of absent voters, the Democrats will get about two votes of these for every one of the Republicans.
• Oct. 28, Robert Lowery, alias Joe Lohan, alias Loggie Olabrook, an Owensboro man and former employee of the Levy Store, has been arrested in Indianapolis following his attempt to sell a number of articles of wearing apparel that is believed he stole from the Levy store in Owensboro on Oct. 18. Lowery had in a trunk a number of silk dresses, suit coats and other fine garments when he was arrested. The total value of the stolen merchandise was placed around $2,000.
• Oct. 29, Mike Callas has purchased of the Owensboro Home Telephone and Telegraph Company, one-half of the north wall of its present building on Frederica Street, for $1,228,43 cash. Mr. Callas has also purchased of Mrs. George A. Bleich, one-half of the south wall of the Empress Theatre for $1,328 cash. As soon as the marble to be used in the front of the building arrives, Mr. Callas will begin the erection of his new business house.
• Oct. 30, tonight will be generally observed as Halloween when witches and goblins and other mischievous spirits are supposed to be abroad. This year the unseen spirits will probably have some trouble as Halloween falls on Sunday night and of course, mischievous spirits can do little on Sunday night. Mayor Calhoon and Chief Haynes have issued a warning to celebrators to respect the law in their demonstrations.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 26, 1970, a crowd estimated at 7,500 by public relations officer Charles Templeton toured the new National-Southwire Aluminum Company plant at Hawesville in an open-house where representatives of the NSA management acted as hosts. The open house began with a tour for employees and their families followed by tours for the public. The new plant was dedicated in ceremonies in which Governor Louie B. Nunn participated.
• Oct. 27, “Christ in Ancient America” will be presented at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The purpose of the program will be to tell the story of Christ’s visit to the forefather of the American Indians after his resurrection in the old world was recorded in the New Testament. Archeological evidence and Biblical prophecies attesting this event in ancient American history will be unfolded.
• Oct. 28, Thanksgiving came early for 20 Glenville area senior citizens gathered at the Glenville Baptist Church. And the most senior citizen of the area was there as he has been every year since the Philathea Sunday School Class decided five years ago to have a Thanksgiving dinner. One hundred-year-old E. L. “Uncle Ed” Peak of Glenville said he plans to return next year after he turns 101.
• Oct. 29, Cannelton’s massive historical landmark, the old cotton mill, will soon be used to manufacture fiberglass runabouts and fishing boats. Cann-Tell Boat Builders Inc., plans to move to the old building in the next several weeks, having its entire operation there sometime in November. The cotton mill building was considered Indiana’s largest structure when constructed.
