Miss Mabel Speer was arraigned in 1920 in Evansville on the charge of sending through the mail poisoned candy to a young woman who is alleged to have been her rival in love, Miss Mattie Hardin. Some time ago Miss Hardin, who had been teaching school at Ireland, Ind., went for a while to Silver Lake, Ind., to teach. While she was away, Miss Speer came to Ireland to take her place in the schools. Dewitt Hobbs, who had been considered a suitor to Miss Hardin, is declared to have been calling on the girl now under arrest. But when Miss Hardin came back to Ireland and Miss Speer departed for Birdseye, Ind., Hobbs again was seen frequently with Miss Hardin.
• Oct. 5, 1920, on account of the successful automobile races given at the fairgrounds by the Owensboro Automobile Dealers’ Association, another one is planned for Oct. 16. The race will be 100 miles or 200 laps around the track. It is expected that the full list of 12 starters will be entered and that will be necessary for an elimination race to be run on the day preceding the race. There will be a $1,000 purse.
• Oct. 6, several cases of a contagious disease have been reported by Health Officer Duvalle. While none of them is prevalent enough to be considered an epidemic, precautions are being taken. Several cases of scarlet fever have also been reported. It is believed the disease was brought in from McLean County where there has been quite an epidemic. There have been four cases of diphtheria also quarantined at the present time. One case of smallpox has been found as well.
• Oct. 7, a large crowd was in attendance for the first day of the big Harvest Home Festival and bazaar given for the benefit of St. Stephen’s church at the Equity House warehouse. The barbecued dinner, served under the direction of Henry Berry, proved a very attractive feature. Another dinner will be served today with barbecue and burgoo. There was music furnished by the orchestra, which provided music for dancing.
• Oct. 8, a group of women were hauled to the registration polls in Henderson by Republican workers. At several precincts, notably at Lawler, a clash between the first group and another group of women was narrowly averted. The first group went to the polls early and blocked an alleyway to the room. They remained in line even after registering. Many of them were school teachers who desired to be registered.
• Oct. 9, the affairs of Carrie Jane Smith are in a curious tangle. Carrie is alleged to have married Mort R. Johnson before she secured a divorce from John L. Smith. The charge of deserting her infant child, which Carrie left at the store of George McCartha on Leitchfield Road, was dropped. It is claimed by Carrie that McCartha is the father of the child and that it was only natural that she should leave it at the home of its father. He denies the claim that he’s the father.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 5, 1970, the Women’s Liberation Movement will find no recruits among the busy, enthusiastic women who have been taking advantage of the many workshops and activities offered by the YWCA. They have learned how to liberate themselves by learning new skills and developing their potential as happy, useful persons. They enjoy being women and are continuously exploring the intriguing facets of a woman’s world.
• Oct. 6, Alice Ann Cecil, crowned Daviess County Dairy Princess last June, enters the second round of competition when the District 2 princess will be selected at Hopkinsville. Also competing for the district honor will be Carol Jean Jones of Elkton. The 15 princesses selected at the district contests this month will compete in February for the Kentucky Dairy Princess Crown.
• Oct. 7, the Lewisport Community Center is the liveliest place in town. First thing in the morning, a group of figure-conscious ladies gather for an exercise session to trim away unwanted bulges. Around noon, the women’s club may have a luncheon meeting. The Lewisport branch of the Hancock County Public Library opens at 1 p.m. for the afternoon. At night, all rooms of the center are occupied.
• Oct. 8, Owensboro attorney C. Rhodes Bratcher was nominated by President Richard Nixon as a judge for the Federal District Court, Western Kentucky district. This is a new judgeship and the appointee will serve with Judge James F. Gordon. Bratcher’s nomination was included in a list of 22 judgeship nominations and one for U.S. district attorney. Bratcher was endorsed by the Daviess County Bar Association and the Lincoln Club.
