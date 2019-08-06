The anti-dance sentiment in Owensboro seems to be assuming grave proportions. Not content with having brought a stop to dancing at the armory and the city hall, local citizens are not opposing dancing at the city parks. A committee representing 300 petitioners in 1919 presented a request to Commissioner Hickman asking him that dancing be prohibited at Chautauqua Park. The petitioners do not complain that the dancers at the park conduct themselves improperly nor do they make any other specific charges, but seem to be opposed to dancing on general principles. Commissioner Hickman has ordered the dance floor at the park shall only be used for dances only on special occasions.
• Aug. 5, 1919, how to get the most of the 1,700 Daviess County men who saw service in the Army, Navy and Marine Corps during the war, into the ex-service men's association, the American Legion, will be discussed at the meeting of the executive committee of the local post of the legion called by Commander John Bolger. The local post already has 200 members. Vice Commander Jesse Gregory has received copies of American Legion Weekly, which are given to members.
• Aug. 6, J. W. Lightfoot, C. C. Gilhart, Miss M. Mudd and Miss Cavinger were driving along the Leitchfield Road when the Dodge roadster, owned and driven by Lightfoot, struck a deep ditch filled with water. All four occupants were pinned under the car and were unable to extract themselves. By persistently shouting for help the attention of a passing machine was attracted. The police were called and there was much difficulty removing the occupants.
• Aug. 7, Morrill Clark, who was injured in an automobile accident on the Livermore Road in which his neighbor Ellis Gipe was killed, is reported to be in critical condition. Clark has cuts and bruises on his head and body and an internal injury to his abdomen. Both boys were home on a visit to their parents and went out for a spin along the Livermore Road. As they sped by Greenwell's store, one of the tires blew out and Gipe lost control and plunged into a ditch.
• Aug. 8, number of serious automobile accidents occurring on Daviess County public highways this week have quickened the vigilance of Deputy Sheriff Robert Bailey, special county speed officer, and with his motorcycle equipped with a new speedometer that will furnish incriminating evidence against violators of the speed limit, he is keeping a close watch on the public roads for machines driving faster than the law allows. The statute fixes a limit of speed for automobiles at 25 miles an hour on straight roads and 15 for curves. Violating this statute is a fine of $40.
• Aug. 9, no additional cases of typhoid fever or influenza have been reported in the city during the last day or so, but several cases of malaria fever have been reported to the city health officer this week. B. B. Whiteley, or West Ninth Street, Tom Egans, of Crabtree Lane, and J. C. Vaniver, of West Fifth Street, are ill of malaria. Joseph Wilhite, who has been in the hospital for two months ill of typhoid, was able to return home.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 5, 1969, two area boys are scheduled for kidney transplant operations Aug. 18 in Louisville and both families need help in meeting the large medical bills involved. Monroe Gentry and Billy Smith have been living with the aid of twice-a-week dialysis on artificial kidney machines at the chronic dialysis center at the University of Louisville Medical Center. On Aug. 18 they will have a chance to live normal lives. Monroe will get a kidney from his brother Douglas and Billy's new kidney will come from his mother.
• Aug. 6, Kentucky State Trooper J. H. Smith of the Henderson Post has received the "Good Samaritan" award of the American Federation of Police. The policeman was honored for aiding a youth who leaped into Green River near Spottsville early this year. The citation said Smith, after radioing for help, plunged down an embankment into the river and pulled the victim ashore.
• Aug. 7, twenty-two candidates for city commissioner and two for police judge were in the local races when the county clerk's office closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. And the close of filings signaled retirement from the board for J. W. Carnel and James J. Bugg. The city primary will be held Sept. 20. The eight men getting the most votes will be considered nominated and their names will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot.
• Aug. 8, re-entry into the school atmosphere is predominant in the immediate plans for the Children's Reading Room of the Owensboro Public Library. With the completion of "Bookingham Castle," the children's summer reading club that enrolled more than 200 participants, MARS (More Advanced Reading Society) will become the reading club for area children during the school term. The slogan of the club is "a book a month takes you to MARS."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.