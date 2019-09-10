A woman giving her name as Mary Brant, but who is said to be Julia Bright of Rockport, Indiana, came to Owensboro to attend the fair in 1919, stayed too long and landed in jail. The young woman was taken in on a warrant sworn out by the proprietor of the Roby House, charging her with theft of about $15 worth of the proprietor's wife's wearing apparel. The Brant, or Bright, girl, in company of another girl and two men, registered at the Roby the night the fair closed and after they left the hotel, the theft of the wearing apparel was discovered. On Friday night, the cook at the hotel saw a woman on Frederica Street wearing one of the missing dresses. She reported the fact at the hotel and police were put on the trail of the woman and she was arrested a short time later still wearing the stolen dress.
Sept. 9, 1919, E. T. Franks, F. D. Strickler, M. G. Buckner and Hiram Marksberry went to Hawesville to be present for the shooting of the oil well. Ten feet of oil sand was discovered at 632 feet. There was a large crowd to watch the shooting of the well. The well was shot by an expert oil man from Petersburg, Indiana, who used 40 quarts of nitro-glycerin. It shot 125 feet in the air.
Sept. 10, seventy-two names have been signed to the petition protesting against the tuberculosis site selected by the committee on sites of the Anti-tuberculosis Association. The proposed site is near county school property. Also, there is no sewer or drainage system capable of draining accumulated poisoned and polluted water from the hill for the proposed site. The site could endanger the health of the school children and surrounding families.
Sept. 11, Rev. Horace Kingsbury, pastor of First Christian Church of Owensboro, will deliver the convention sermon at the 87th annual convention of the Churches of Christ that will be held at Hopkinsville Sept. 23-25. His theme will be "Features of a Healthy Church." He will also speak at the Bible School Association. A number of Owensboro members of the church are planning to attend the convention.
Sept. 12, at a meeting of the officers and executive committee of the Daviess County Post, American Legion, it was decided to call a county convention of all members of the American Legion to be held at the city hall on Sept. 17. At this convention, a number of matters of importance are to come up. All members will be notified to be present at this meeting because it will be a get-acquainted meeting preliminary to an active program of work.
Sept. 13, Earl Flesher, 16 years old, and Frances Wellman, 15 years old, elopers from Lexington, who were halted in Shelbyville by the police, made their getaway in the Franklin roadster in which they were seated under guard of Shelbyville officers sitting 10 feet away. The couple drove rapidly to the fairgrounds and then turned north on the Smithfield Pike, presumably heading for Madison, Indiana. The Shelbyville police had been notified to stop them and prevented their plan to be married in Indiana.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1969, Monroe Gentry, the young Owensboran who has been suffering from a kidney ailment, was the recipient of a transplanted kidney in an operation that may enable him to live a normal life. The transplant from his brother, Douglas, 18, was performed at General Hospital in Louisville. The attending physicians said it would be or five days before it will be known whether Gentry's body will accept the transplanted organ. The operation went without any difficulty.
Sept. 10, Harold Neal Taylor was given the oath of office as full-time county policeman by Judge Pat Tanner and was directed to cooperate with the sheriff's department. Taylor's appointment is the first action taken under a resolution adopted May 29 by fiscal court authorizing creation of a Daviess County police force. Tanner is hopeful that federal funds to help organize a county police squad will be made available to Daviess County through the crime commission.
Sept. 11, the Junior Achievement Achievers' Association is currently planning for the upcoming year and recruiting members at the three local high schools. The local Junior Achievement program is set to begin the week of Monday, Sept. 22 with interviews and first company meetings to begin the week of Sept. 29. Although Junior Achievement is self-contained, community-supported business orientation program, it serves as a practical laboratory for high school business and economic classes.
Sept. 12, the National Safety Council announced that the Owensboro plant of the American Cigar, a division of American Brands, Inc., has been presented the Award of Merit for its safety record. The award is presented only where an establishment's record satisfied rigid requirements laid down in the Council's Award Plan for Recognizing Good Industrial Safety Records.
