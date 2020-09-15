Owensboro will be noted as the city of churches in the Chamber of Commerce “Facts About Owensboro” which is being slowly compiled and which will contain an industrial survey and general facts and interest to the people outside the city who make inquiries.
Owensboro has 23 good live churches and a small mission churches. The average attendance in Owensboro on Sunday is around 10,000, which means about 50% of the population may be found in some of the different churches on Sunday. The Catholic churches lead in attendance, followed by the Baptist churches and then the Presbyterian churches.
• Sept. 14, 1920, Charles Sutton, of Middlesboro, was arrested and jailed on the charge of murder after a motor car which he was driving ran over and killed Samantha McDonald, 11 years old. The little girl and six other children were on their way to school and were crossing the Pineville pike when the automobile bore down on them. All but the McDonald child escaped.
• Sept. 15, when the motorcycle on which she was riding along the Hartford Road near Sugar Grove crashed into a tree which had been blown across the road, Miss Lona McCoy was seriously hurt. The tree was blown across the broad Saturday and had been partly cleared up to allow traffic to pass but in driving in the darkness Mr. Walker, driver, missed the opening and the side of the car crashed into the limb.
• Sept. 16, Frank L. Boyd, of Owensboro, has been made supervising prohibition agent at New York. Mr. Boyd for several months has been chief of the field audit division of the income tax unit at Washington. James Shevlin, whose place he takes at New York, has been transferred to Texas in the interest of the service. Mr. Boyd will have a large staff working under him.
• Sept. 17, George Minton’s watch stopped at 8 o’clock Tuesday evening—the hour his sister, Miss Carrie Minton, was run down and killed by an interurban car in Louisville. “We received word of death at 10 o’clock,” said Mrs. Minton. “My husband looked at his watch and found that it had stopped at exactly 8 o’clock, at the time the message stated his sister had been killed. The watch was not run down, but something else caused it to stop.”
• Sept. 18, Daviess County girls of the canning and sewing clubs received $37 in money at the state fair and the Herald had them photographed and will publish them as soon as the cut is completed. The little dress made by Miss Nora Cook from her father’s wedding shirt, 19 years old, and a doll dress, 12 years old for the made-over dress project, caused much comment. Margaret Livers received first prize on the best jar of vegetables.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 14, 1970, the Younger Woman’s Club met last week for the first session of the 1970-71 club year. The program was presented by Dr. James Hallman, a psychologist at the Green River Comprehensive Care Center. He spoke on “Bright Boy-Bad Scholar.” Dr. Hallman explained how a child can have a high IQ and be unable to read and write.
• Sept. 15, after a mind-blowing week of hard work, happy times and eventual disappointment in the Miss American Pageant, Cynthia Bostick came home from her once-in-a-lifetime experience with a greater knowledge of herself and even more determined to make it to Broadway as a singer and actress. Even though she found her limitations but she believes they aren’t as short as she thought they were. She now wants to become a member of the 1971 Miss America USO unit.
• Sept. 16, Owensboro will receive a pedestrian safety award through the city’s branch of the American Automobile Association. Competing against 147 other cities in the population of 50,000 to 100,000 Owensboro achieved a pedestrian death rate of 1.7 per 100,000 population against the average rate of three for the group. A plaque is being sent here by the Louisville Automobile Club is to be presented to city officials on Thursday.
• Sept. 17, Mrs. W. W. Kirtley and Miss Louise West were the principal speakers at the regular monthly meeting of the Owensboro Business and Professional Women’s Club held at Gabe’s. Using descriptive words and appropriate props they led the members on an armchair tour of the western United States, Canada and several European countries. Their theme was “An International Experience.” The program was under the direction of the World Affairs committee.
